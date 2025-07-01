Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 for Real Madrid-Juventus in the Club World Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonuses, with Real Madrid and Juventus in action in the Club World Cup at 3:00pm EDT.

Real Madrid is leading the Club World Cup with 13 goals and just a pair of tallies surrendered after three rounds. If Real’s odds over Juventus are deserved, however, then maybe Borussia Dortmund is tonight's "default" favorite over the Americas, following an inferior Group Stage.

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Sports betting enthusiasts from the legal sportsbook states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by putting just $50 in any Fanatics market.

Scoring the sign-up offer is as easy as following these steps:

Surf to Fanatics Sportsbook's landing URL Confirm registration details Read and agree with the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a sum of $10 and place a $10 bet at odds of -500 or longer each day for 5 days The account will be credited with a $50 bonus, each day a $10 bet was placed Your bonuses are capped at $250, and new users have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you do not reside in one of the above-listed legal betting states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you.

New sign-ups at Fanatics who live in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can receive up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus deals.

To claim the alternative offer, just follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Input the details of your personal profile. Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's Fanatics bonus code offer can be utilized to place bets on the thrilling Club World Cup Round of 16 hosted in the United States. Pick winners with house money on a pair of elimination matches featuring Real Madrid, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund from the top leagues of Europe.

Juventus sported a better Group Stage moneyline against Real Madrid than an Italian side might get against Madrid at the peak of their powers. For today's knock-out round against Real Madrid, Juve is garnering even less betting action than it would be poised to in a Champions League bout. The Serie A club's lowly (+490) Fanatics odds reflect last round's capitulation to City's 5-2 win.

Real Madrid and Juventus feature in Miami's afternoon elimination game, set to begin at 3 p.m. EST on DAZN. It's not as if Real was perfect in Group Stage, tying the Saudi league in Round 1, and going shorthanded for most of a dicey 3-1 win over Pachuca. But the previously-ill striker Kylian Mbappé has returned to lead a Madrid side that's gotten better in every Club World Cup match this June.

Real Madrid (-175) has outscored its last two opponents 6-1. Los Blancos can also take advantage of the easiest bracket draw in the quarter-finals with a win over Juve that would pit Real against the winner of Dortmund-Monterrey. Juventus could likewise keep advancing due to a break like that.

Borussia Dortmund is a (-145) favorite in spite of itself this evening. Dortmund takes on Monterrey of Mexico at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on DAZN, hoping to build on its 1-1 opening draw against Champions League runner-up Inter Milan while forgetting about two dodgy appearances against lesser lights. Meanwhile, opposing Liga's "1-2-3," or one CWC win against three losses, is a troubling sign.

Dortmund's team-props odds, such as its line on winning both halves in tonight's contest, are not inspiring much action at Fanatics Sportsbook. Users are more likely to predict that Germany's team will slip by Monterrey in a close call, due to a sloppy BVB giving up three goals in a 4-3 defeat of overmatched Mamelodi. Serhou Guirassy leads the prop betting pack with (+115) odds to tally.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

