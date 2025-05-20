Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50 Get $250 in Bonuses for T-Wolves vs Thunder & Crystal Palace!

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $250 in bonuses, with the T-Wolves vs Thunder NBA Playoffs of the way, joined by Crystal Palace in the EPL.

You don't have to wait for Simultaneous Sunday to see the FA Cup Final's warriors in action again. The victorious Crystal Palace and the runner-up Manchester City host matches as Fanatics betting favorites this midday in the United States, followed by the NBA conference finals in prime time.

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

New sportsbook clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by wagering just $50 on Fanatics Sportsbook game odds, futures, or proposition bets.

Scoring the sign-up offer is as easy as following these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Confirm your registration details Review and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet a sum of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Gamblers will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you do not reside in one of the above-listed legal betting states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you.

New sign-ups at Fanatics who live in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can receive up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus deals.

To claim the alternative offer, just follow these steps:

Surf to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Input the details of your personal profile. Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. Following the 10-day window listed above, new users' qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sportsbook betting bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's bonus code offer from Fanatics is handy for handicapping your best picks on both sides of the pond. Use the sign-up deal to bet on the Premier League today, and the NBA's semifinals tonight.

FA Cup finalists Crystal Palace and Manchester City are favored to beat their opponents today, but it's the tournament runner-up who is drawing the better odds by far. Man City has drawn a (-200) moneyline to beat guest Bournemouth on USA cable television at 3 p.m. EST, while Palace has only slightly better odds than its average visitor Wolves for another 3 p.m. bout on NBC Peacock.

It's not a matter of disrespect for the Eagles. It's that the Sky Blues are going all-in to win as many points as they can, and try to qualify for the 2025-26 Champions League. Pep Guardiola's team can finish as high as third or as low as seventh in the EPL based on the upcoming week's results, and meanwhile, Palace is busy polishing the FA Cup trophy, with nowhere special to go on the table.

Man City's prolific striker Erling Haaland is the biggest seller of the day in prop bets, crushing all comers in Anytime Goal Scorer odds for the Sky Blues versus Cherries contest. Matheus Cunha is leading Fanatics player-prop markets on behalf of Wolves, not Crystal Palace, in today's fixture at Selhurst Park. But the betting line on Cunha to score at least once in the match is a meek (+185).

While a (-7.5) point spread is substantial in any basketball game, there's a balance to the lines on Game 1 of the NBA's Western Conference Finals. The #1 seed Oklahoma City is coming off multiple blowout wins over Denver at home, and yet the previous series took OKC seven games and a lot of soul-searching to win, while the Minnesota Timberwolves rested and stayed healthy.

It helps when you beat the Golden State Warriors in just five games of a potential best-of-seven. It's a twist that the Canadian phenom Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is soaking up all of tonight's point-scoring betting action on behalf of the Thunder, because the well-rested Timberwolves are the underdogs. It's been the case all postseason that team offense, not one superstar, drives the odds, making OKC the first minus-odds Series Price pick with one exceptionally great player since L.A. back in Round 1.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses

