Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for Flamengo-Bayern

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers £250 in bonuses, with PSG-Inter Miami and Bayern Munich all in action this Sunday 06/29.

Fanatics Sportsbook has a new promo code that offers clients $250 in a sign-up bonus from depositing and wagering only $50. Use house cash to pick winners on a fantastic weekend of state-side soccer.

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

New sportsbook clients in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by gambling just $50 on Fanatics Sportsbook game odds, futures, or proposition bets.

To score the Fanatics sign-up bonus offer, follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Confirm your registration details Review and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet a sum of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Gamblers will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you do not reside in one of the above-listed legal betting states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you.

New sign-ups at Fanatics who live in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can receive up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus deals.

To claim the alternative offer, just follow these steps:

Surf to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Input the details of your personal profile. Read and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. Following the 10-day window listed above, new users' qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sportsbook betting bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on this weekend?

The new bonus code offer from Fanatics Sportsbook provides a free account boost prior to this weekend's soccer betting opportunities, featuring Inter Miami versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Sunday will be a trip for United States and overseas supporters alike. Inter Miami faces the biggest match date of any Major League Soccer club since forever against UCL kingpin Paris Saint-Germain, beginning at noon Eastern Time on DAZN. Noble (+700) Fanatics prices on Miami-to-advance are cognizant of PSG's weird 2-0-1 record, and the fact that the Parisians aren't as dialed-in in June.

Lionel Messi's (+230) odds to score against PSG in the knock-out round serve to compliment the playmaker's greatness in tough circumstances. Not one of Messi's teammates would be welcomed into the starting 11 in Paris these days, though #10 himself was a part of that lineup not long ago.

Bayern Munich's (-145) moneyline to beat Flamengo on Sunday is also not what it would be for a prestigious continental playoff in spring, though it may be a while before Brazil Serie A teams are invited as guests by UEFA anyway. DAZN has the Bayern-Flamengo call at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Both of Team USA's senior squads are back in action this weekend. The USWNT tackles Ireland in a friendly aired on TBS at 9 p.m. EST this Saturday night, carrying (-1600) odds to outscore the world's #25 ranked women's team. The USMNT will try to stay unbeaten in the 2025 Gold Cup on Sunday evening, facing Costa Rica in the quarter-final round as a (-180) favorite on FOX at 7 p.m. EST.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.