BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 for Club World Cup match Flamengo-Bayern Munich

The Sunday Club World Cup matches of note include France’s Paris Saint-Germain vs. the U.S.A. 's Inter Miami, and a later match featuring Brazil’s Flamengo vs. Germany’s Bayern Munich.

Two intercontinental battles highlight the Sunday schedule in the Club World Cup. First up is Champions League toppers Paris Saint-Germain, who will battle MLS power Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The match will spotlight Inter superstar Lionel Messi’s grudge against Paris Saint-Germain, for whom he played two seasons before leaving in a huff. His old coach from Barcelona, Luis Enrique, now coaches PSG, and Messi will likely be out to prove something.

Paris Saint-Germain will lean on speedy winger Ousmeane Dembélé to press the Miami defense.

Oddsmakers have PSG favored by -550, with an over/under of 3.5 goals. The match kicks off at 12 noon EDT, and weather will be hot and humid with rain, so that could be a factor. DAZN will stream the match.

Flamengo and Bayern Munich promises an intense match between two powers. Flamengo has two wins and a draw to top its Group D, and Bayern is coming off a loss to Benfica.

Players to watch for Flamengo include winger Bruno Henrique, a veteran attacker, and forward Wallace Yan, who scored twice in the group stage.

Real Madrid has attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala as its top scorer, and equally dangerous midfielder Michael Olise to bolster the offense.

Oddsmakers have Bayern Munich a -140 favorite, carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 4 p.m. EDT from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with DAZN streaming.

