Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus Bets for Orioles vs Guardians

The Major League Baseball trading deadline arrives at 6 p.m. EDT on July 31, and as usual, teams are seeking starting pitching to bolster their staff.

One of the names being closely watched is veteran Charlie Morton of the Baltimore Orioles. The 41-year-old veteran right-hander was signed as a free agent by the Orioles and got off to a miserable start of the season. Many wondered if he was washed up.

But he righted the ship as of June 1, and while his ERA is still north of 5.50, he’s become a solid piece of Baltimore’s rotation. He has playoffs experience and has come through under pressure in the postseason, which makes him an attractive target for contenders.

In Thursday’s game, he’ll be opposed by Cleveland’s Logan Allen, who has a 6-8 record and an ERA slightly above 4.00.

Others to watch include Cleveland slugger José Ramírez, whose bat is heating up. Baltimore is looking to infielder/outfielder Jackson Holliday, who has 13 home runs on the season.

Oddsmakers have Cleveland as a -129 favorite at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio. The game starts at 1:10 p.m. EDT, with MLBN televising and streaming the contest.

