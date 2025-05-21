Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 No Sweat Bets for Today's United vs Spurs Europa League Final !

The 2024-25 UEFA Europa League Final pits two teams with a long history of battles, who've tried to conquer the same region of the same sport in too many eras to count. Funny enough, tonight's Game 1 in the NBA conference finals has the same flavor. Read on for a rundown on today's Man United versus Tottenham title match, followed by the odds for a Knicks-Pacers clash on the hardcourt.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

Today's bonus code offer from Fanatics Sportsbook is legal betting stake for tonight's NBA conference final series opener between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. Don't forget the midday gala of a prelude from Spanish grounds, the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League Final.

Because the UEFA has created such different events in the Europa League and Conference League, there is debate over which event is the truest "lower-tier" competition for a consolation prize. The Blues of Chelsea can claim that they've played in a tournament of champions, but the easy breeze for Premiership footballers in the Conference League says otherwise. The Europa League competition is meanwhile about to get a boosted reputation … if only two flaky EPL sides can have a great match.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are nearly deadlocked at the betting board for today's UEFA Europa League Final, broadcast on Paramount and YouTube TV at 3 p.m. Eastern Time from Bilbao, Spain. That's one reason to think the Europa final could be a corker. Clues to the contrary each club's poor domestic league season, and the lopsidedness of the rivalry this cycle.

Tottenham's record against United this season is a big reason why MUFC's campaign was considered a total flop. Spurs dominated three league and tournament matchups in every way, humiliating Old Trafford even more when Bruno Fernandes was red-carded in a 3-0 Spurs romp on September 29. Tottenham went on to defeat Man United in the EFL Cup, and again at home in February.

Why are Fanatics odds on the finalists essentially "pick'em" at (+160) to (+175) moneylines for each? It's not just a forecast that United will be out for revenge in addition to a continental title. Tottenham has been as much of a running injury story as ever in 2024-25, and the grind of the Premier League's furious finish hasn't helped at all. James Maddison won't roam the midfield again until July. Dejan Kulusevski's knee problem gives Spurs one less striker. Son Heung-min is only a (+290) bet to bag.

United has also lit up the Europa League stat sheet. Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Højlund have been great in the competition, scoring more combined goals in 27 apps than Brennan Johnson's 11 tallies in the EPL. The Spurs forward Dominic Solanke has been impressive, with five goals in a dozen 2024-25 Europa League appearances, and a firm price of (+205) to score against Spurs.

Game 1 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals may produce a tighter contest than last night's surprise romp for the OKC Thunder in the western series. The Knicks and Pacers have rarely been so well-matched for a playoff series in their long history as regional rivals. New York's (-4.5) spread at Fanatics Sportsbook is just slightly better than the point spread on a "generic" home team.

TNT carries the broadcast from Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. EST tonight. Karl-Anthony Towns has become a bigger superstar after leading the Knicks to a five-game series victory over the Boston Celtics that no sportsbook anticipated. The oddsmakers are ready to go to Towns now, giving the massive forward runner-up scoring prop odds for Game 1 behind teammate Jalen Brunson.

Tyrese Haliburton leads Indiana's prop betting with (+122) odds to score 20-plus points.

