Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 for Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1000 in bonuses with the Pacers-Thunder Game 5 of the NBA Finals on the way.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is Monday night’s delight. Fanatics is coming off the bench for all of the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

The NBA Finals Game 5 heads back to Oklahoma City, with the Thunder taking on the Indiana Pacers in a game that both sides view as crucial to their title hopes.

Already have a Fanatics Sportsbook promo? Check out our BetMGM bonus code offer, with $150 in sports bonuses available.

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best betting sites to use in the US in 2025

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The NBA Finals has its Game 5 on Monday night, and the chess match between the squads is expected to continue.

Oklahoma City’s driving force is MVP and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who broke out in the fourth quarter of Game 4 with 15 points. That carried his team to a 111-104 come-from-behind victory. SGA finished with 35 points, with the suddenly-awakened Jalen Williams adding 27 and Chet Holmgren muscling in with 15 rebounds.

The Pacers have lost the home court advantage by blowing Game 4, and face a possible two of the next three games in raucous OKC’s Paycom Center. They’ve conquered the Thunder there before in a Game 1 miracle, but the advantage in Game 5 is decidedly in OKC’s favor.

Tyrese Haliburton will need help from Pascal Siakim, the MVP in the Eastern Conference finals. He had no points and a turnover in the fourth quarter of Game 4. No one else did anything either, as Indiana watched its lead melt like an ice cube in the sun.

Will Indiana coach Rick Carlisle manage to devise a plan that will overcome his team’s streaky play? OKC’s Mark Daigneault has been a tad slower to figure things out, but his squad’s talent has overcome any lapses.

Monday’s game tips off at 8:30 p.m. EDT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, with the Thunder a -450 favorite on the moneyline (Indiana is +333) and giving a hefty -9.5 on the spread. The over/under is 224.5, the lowest of the series. ABC will televise, with streaming options from SlingTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+ Live.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--