Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 in No Sweat Bets for Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1000 on bonuses with the NBA Finals between the Pacers and Thunder on the way.

The Club World Cup and the Gold Cup are part of a big soccer weekend on Saturday and Sunday, while Game 4 of the NBA Finals lights up Friday night. Fanatics is revving its engines for all of the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

Friday night sees the NBA Finals Game 4 back in Indianapolis, Indiana, with the Oklahoma City Thunder challenging the Indiana Pacers.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

In the NBA Finals, the Pacers roared to a 116-107 victory in front of their home crowd on Wednesday in Game 3, finally figuring out how to attack the Oklahoma City defense that throttled them in the first half of Game 1 and all of Game 2

The Pacers have one of the smartest coaches in the NBA in Rick Carlisle, and he had his team ready for Game 3.

OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was hounded into 6 turnovers, with his team giving up the rock 19 times, one short of their season record. SGA had 26 points, but shot just 9-20 to get to that total.

Also missing was the caution Indianamdisplayed in its shot selection.They let it fly, and often beat OKC down the court, allowing their rivals little time to set up a defense.

Tyrese Haliburton almost had a triple-double in Game 3 with 22 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds. He also got his teammates involved, and the energy of the home crowd fueled an aggressive Pacers defense.

Can OKC bounce back and steal the next game on Indiana’s home court? They obviously don’t want to go down into a 3-1 hole.

Only the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers managed that feat, coming back to beat the Golden State Warriors in seven games. It didn’t hurt that the Cavs had all-time great LeBron James on their side.

The winner of a pivotal Game 3 has won the series 80.5% of the time. Should the Pacers also manage to take Game 4, that figure would increase to 95.6%,

The oddsmakers still believe in OKC for Game 4, installing them as a -225 favorite in Game 4 and giving the Pacers -6.5 in the spread, with the over/under dropping to 225.5. ABC will televise, with Hulu+ Live, Fubo and SlingTV handling streaming.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

