Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 No Sweat Bets for Pacers-Knicks NBA Playoffs

The Fanatics sportsbook promo offers $1,000 in no sweat bets, ahead of tonight's Pacers-Knicks NBA Playoff clash.

A potential elimination game in the NBA Playoffs looms for one veteran team and Fanatics is your home for all of the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

The NBA Playoffs will see the Indiana Pacers looking to close out the New York Knicks in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series, with the Indiana squad up, 3-1.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of these states, the other fanatics offer may be available to you. First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The NBA Playoffs return to New York’s Madison Square Garden on Thursday, and despite the home court advantage, the New York Knicks are in a deep hole heading into Game 5.

So far, the Knicks have only mustered one win in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Finals series. The Pacers, led by guard Tyrese Haliburton, have made the Knicks look old in this series with their fast-paced attack.

The Knicks have already blown two home games at Madison Square Garden, including an embarrassing overtime loss in Game 1.

While Haliburton has run wild and the Pacers have turned many moments into a footrace, the Knicks have often looked like a team that missed the playoffs. Guard Mikal Bridges has regressed, center Karl Anthony-Towns had one great game and three others as the Invisible Man, and forward Josh Hart was benched for Game 4, but still found time to contribute five turnovers when he was on the court.

Only 13 teams have ever come back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Playoffs, most recently the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 playoffs.

But oddsmakers apparently still believe in New York’s mojo, making the Knicks the -199 moneyline favorite and giving the Pacers -4.5 points for Game 5. The over/under on the game is 222.5

TNT and truTV will televise the game starting at 8 p.m. EDT, with Max providing streaming.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

