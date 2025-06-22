Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 for Man City-Al Ain & Pacers-Thunder Game 7

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1000 in bonuses with the CLub World Cup and 2025 NBA Championship match on the way.

Club World Cup dominates the weekend’s soccer action, and there’s a Game 7 in the NBA Finals for basketball fans. Fanatics is firing on all cylinders and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

Among the dozen Club World Cup matches this weekend England’s Manchester City vs. the United Arab Emirates’ Al Ain on Sunday stands out.

Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday has the Indiana Pacers against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The Group G match has Manchester City heavily favored.Al Ain simply wants a victory that would shock the world stage, or at least a very strong showing.

City stars include striker Erling Haaland, who had 22 goals in the Premier League last season. He’ll be backed by midfielder Rayan Cherki, a creative presence on the pitch, and left-back Rayan Aït-Nouri, who adds to the offense firepower.

Al Ain hopes has forward Soufiane Rahimi, who had 13 goals in the AFC Champions League, and midfielder Kaku, whose abilities will be tested on defense. Al Ain also has recent signee Rui Patricio in goal, who provides a strong last line to stop Manchester City.

Oddsmakers strongly believe in Manchester City at -1800, with a 3.5 goals over/under in the match. TNT and truTV will televise, with DAZN streaming the contest.

In the NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers blew out Oklahoma City in Game 6, setting up a final match on Sunday.

The Pacers made OKC look like a JV team. They muscled them, shot the lights out from 3, and generally ended the game by halftime, up 64-42, making for garbage time in the entire second half. They expanded the lead to 30 by the end of the third quarter and sent the OKC starters to the bench for the entire final 15 minutes.

Sunday’s Game 7 starts at 8 p.m. EDT at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. ABC will televise, with streaming by Fubo, Hulu+ Live, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--