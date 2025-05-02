Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For Pacers-Cavaliers & Chelsea vs Liverpool

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer players $1,000 in no sweat bonuses, ahead of the weekends NBA Playoffs and European soccer.

The watchwords for the weekend in the NBA is “if necessary,” as several games depend on the outcomes of potential close-out games held earlier. In soccer, the EPL is the place to be, as several crucial matches take place. Those games all promise to have you on edge, and Fanatics can be the cherry on the cake if you use a special promo code for new customers to enhance the action.

Soccer action has Manchester City battling the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday. Then on Saturday and Sunday, the EPL has a full schedule, highlighted by Arsenal against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday and Chelsea vs. Liverpool on Sunday.

The Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors square off on Friday in their Game 6 of the series. Saturday and Sunday has a slew of “if necessary” games that, if played, will see the New York Knicks confronting the Detroit Pistons and the Denver Nuggets going against the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Sunday, Indiana meets Cleveland in the first game of their second-round series, and there’s the possibility of a Game 7 in the war between the Golden State Warriors v. the Houston Rockets, if needed.

Manchester City has vowed to play each of its remaining games as if they are a final. That’s good, because their next game is against a tough Wolverhampton squad.

City has won eight of the last nine matches against Wolverhampton. However, the Wolves won 2-1 in Sept. 2023, proving City isn’t invulnerable.

Friday’s match starts at 3 p.m. at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, with City a solid -260 favorite on the moneyline and 3.5 goals on the over/under. Peacock has the streaming.

On Saturday, Arsenal looks to solidify its standing in the league in a match against Bournemouth. They also have to guard against a letdown by looking ahead to their May 7 Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Bournemouth will be hungry for a win and hoping that they get a few breaks from other games that can vault them up in the standings. They have struggled lately, with only one win in their last nine league games.

The match starts at 12:30 a.m. EDT at Emirates Stadium in London, with Arsenal at +110 in the early lines, along with a 2.5 over/under on goals. NBC will televise, with Peacock handling the streaming duties.

In Sunday action, Chelsea faces a tough gauntlet of games that starts with No. 1 Liverpool, and they’re hoping a big win in this match can be the beginning of an extended run of excellence.

On the other hand, Liverpool is playing with house money, having already clinched the Premier League title. As such, they may give some time to players in reserve.

The match kicks off at 11:30 a.m. EDT, at Stamford Bridge in London, with Chelsea a +115 favorite and carrying a 3.5 over/under on goals. Peacock has the game on streaming.

In the NBA, Houston travels to San Francisco on Friday, and the Rockets face a big challenge against the veteran Warriors, who have surprised in this series.

Warriors guard Steph Curry has been hampered by a thumb injury, and the Rockets have taken advantage of that handicap with some after the shot extra-curricular attention to the injured digit. Curry had only 13 points in the last game, so the Rockets won’t let up on him in this match.

The game starts at 9 p.m. EDT from Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is the favorite, giving -4.5 points, with the over/under of 203.5. ESPN will televise, with Fubo and SlingTV providing streaming options.

Saturday sees two “if necessary” games, since the teams involved play on Thursday night and could close-out the opening round of their series by winning. That “if” schedule includes the New York Knicks against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in the Motor City, and the L.A. Clippers battling Denver at Ball Arena in the Mile High City.

Sunday also has an “if necessary” game, with the Golden State Warriors potentially meeting the Houston Rockets in a Game 7 at the Toyota Center in Houston.

One game that will definitely be played on Sunday will see the Indiana Pacers vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both advanced in their opening round series, and now face even tougher opponents.

Tyrese Haliburton is the point person for the Pacers, while Donovan Mitchell was the Cavs scoring leader in the first frame against Miami. Both are keys to continued success for their squads.

The Cavaliers are a hefty -310 on the moneyline in this opener, giving -7.5 points, with a 229.5 over/under on points. TNT will televise, with Fubo, DirecTV stream and Sling TV on streaming.

