Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For Knicks-Celtics & PSG-Arsenal

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1,000 in no sweat first bets, ahead of tonight's NBA Playoff and Champions League action.

A Champions League second leg semi final match and Game 2 in two key NBA Playoffs series are on tap for Wednesday. Fanatics is the place to enhance your viewing of all the action, offering a special promo code for new customers.

In the Champions League match, Paris Saint-Germain tackles Arsenal in the second leg of their semi final battle, with PSG up 1-0 after the first leg. The NBA Playoffs will see the New York Knicks looking to steal another win against the Boston Celtics, followed by the Denver Nuggets hoping to do the same to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

The New York Knicks shocked a sold-out TD Garden in Boston on Monday with a win in overtime, 108-105, thanks to New York’s OG Anunoby stealing the ball from Celts star Jaylen Brown on the final inbound play.

But don’t let the final score fool you. The Celtics shot horrendously from three-point range in the opener, and while The Knicks’ defense certainly contributed to that, the Celtics are going to be fired up in Game 2 to show that the opener was a fluke.

Oddsmakers certainly believe Game 1 was an aberration, setting the Celtics as overwhelming -400 favorites in the early line, giving the Knicks -10.5 points. The over/under is 211.5. The game starts at 7 p.m. EDT, with TNT and truTV televising, and Max providing streaming access.

In the second game of Wednesday’s NBA schedule, the Denver Nuggets hope to duplicate their opening night win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They pulled a massive upset against the No. 1 seed OKC, handing them a 121-119 loss.

The Thunder have to feel they blew the opener after leading by 11 with less than five minutes to play.

Denver will look once again to superstar center Nikola Jokic, who had another astonishing box score in Game 1, hoisting 42 points, 22 rebounds and six assists.

Game 2 starts at 9:30 p.m. EDT from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The thunder are overwhelming -550 favorites on the early moneyline, spotting -10.5 to their opponents. The over/under is 230.5. TNT and truTV will televise, with Max handling streaming.

In soccer, the second leg of the Champions League semi final has Paris Saint-Germain confronting Arsenal for the right to go to the finals.

PSG holds a one-goal advantage heading into this match, having won the first leg. At the end of this match, the team that has scored more goals on aggregate will advance to the Champions League final at Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31.

For Paris Saint-Germain, watch for Ousmane Dembélé, who scored the lone goal in the first leg. Arsenal will counter with Declan Rice, a versatile midfielder and a key to the squad’s offense.

Paris Saint-Germain is favored in the early line at +110 heading into the match at Parc des Princes, Paris, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. CBS will televise starting at 3 p.m. EDT, with Paramount+ offering a streaming option

Back in the U.S., the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup continues its Round of 32 matches on Wednesday.

Matches to watch include the MLS San Jose Earthquakes vs. the USL’s Sacramento Republic FC. The two Northern California teams are playing for territorial bragging rights, as well as advancing in the tournament.

The match kicks off at 10:30 p.m. from PayPal Park in San Jose, with the home team Earthquakes a -130 favorite. Paramount+ has the streaming action.

Also of note is the match between the USL’s Phoenix Rising FC and the Houston Dynamo of the MLS. The interstate rivalry also is a chance for Phoenix to measure themselves against an upper-division opponent.

Kick off is at 10 p.m. EDT from Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex in Phoenix. Houston is a -130 favorite in the match, with Paramount+ handling the streaming.

