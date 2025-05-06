Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For Inter Milan-Barcelona & Pacers-Cavalier

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1,000 in no sweat first bets, with Champions League and NBA Playoffs on the way.

Monday’s soccer action sees two titans face off in a Champions League second leg semi final match, and the NBA Playoffs spotlighting a doubleheader of second-round basketball battles. Fanatics has all those contests and more to enhance your viewing party, offering a special promo code for new customers to enhance the action.

Inter Milan confronts Barcelona in the second leg of their semi final battle, with both squads on edge after a 3-3 draw in the first leg. The NBA Playoffs will see the Indiana Pacers looking for a second straight upset over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their second-round series.

Already have a Fanatics Sportsbook promo? Check out our BetMGM bonus code offer, with $150 in sports bonuses available.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook

The second leg of Tuesday’s Champions League semi final with Inter Milan vs. Barcelona promises to be a tight battle, given that the teams played to a 3-3 draw in the first leg.

Inter Milan is on a mission to control Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal, who scored a goal in the previous match and kept getting in key positions.

Barcelona will welcome back Robert Lewandowski from a hamstring injury, and he will likely come off the bench to provide a spark after missing the last four games.

The match has a 3 p.m. EDT start at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in Milan, Italy. Visiting Barcelona is +125, with an over/under on goals of 3.5. CBS will televise the match, with Paramount+ offering streaming.

Back in the U.S., the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup's Round of 32 has its first day of matches on Tuesday. The Round of 32 has evolved, but dates to 1914 in various forms.

This round includes MLS teams facing off against the USL Championship (Division II), USL League One, and MLS NEXT Pro (both Division III). The single-elimination format winners will advance to the Round of 16.

The biggest game on the Round of 32 schedule for Tuesday is D.C. United vs. Charleston Battery, a rivalry that is always hard-fought.

The game will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT Audi Field in Washington, D.C. United is a favorite in the match, with a 2.5 over/under on goals. Paramount+ will stream the entire tournament’s games, including this one.

In the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers may have been a little over-confident in their second round of the playoffs opener. They quickly learned their lesson, as the Cavs lost, 121-112, on Sunday.

The Cavs now need to even the series or face a tough mountain to climb against a hungry Indiana team.

Task one for the Cavs in Game 2 is finding a way to handle Indiana point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had 22 points and 13 assists in Game 1 and several key defensive stops.

The Cavs sharpshooting Donovan Mitchell had 33 points in the opener, marking his eighth straight game above that scoring line and breaking Michael Jordan’s NBA Playoff record. However, he needs to improve on his 1-11 ledger on three-point tries.

Game 2 tips off at 7 p.m. EDT from Cleveland’s Rocket Arena. The Cavs are a heavy favorite, listed at -488 on the moneyline and giving Indiana -9.5 points. The over/under is 229.5. TNT and truTV will televise the game, with Max handling streaming.

In the night’s second game, the Golden State Warriors will travel to the Minnesota Timberwolves for the opener of their second-round series. The Warriors upset the Houston Rockets team in their Game 7 on Sunday, 103-89, concluding a series that most felt would go to Houston, the conference’s No. 2 seed.

Minnesota comes into this round having upset the Los Angeles Lakers.They feature guard Anthony Edwards and forward Julius Randle, with center Rudy Gobert handling the middle defense.

GS will counter with the antics of center Draymond Green, which will make a big difference on defense over what the T-wolves experienced against small-ball Los Angeles.

The home T-wolves are -255 on the moneyline, giving -7.5 with an over/under of 208.5. The game starts at 9:30 EDT with TNT and truTV handling television, Max providing streaming.

More on Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code