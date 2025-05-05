Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets For Knicks-Celtics and Crystal Palace

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers soccer and NBA fans $1,000 in no sweat bets, with playoffs and Premier League action on the way.

Monday sees the NBA Playoffs charge ahead into the second round, with two games that promise to be knock-down, drag-out wars. That’s while soccer action continues in England with two big matches. Fanatics is right beside you with both to add some juice to your viewing with a special promo code for new customers to enhance the action.

Soccer will see the EPL with a crucial game in Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham Forest, while the English National League has a battle between AFC Fylde vs. Barnet.

The NBA Playoffs has the Boston Celtics vs. the New York Knicks, and the Denver Nuggets taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the late game.

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook

Monday’s Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace match will likely play a key part in determining future European competition chances for both teams.

Nottingham Forest limps in with four losses in its last five matches, and will hope to change that downward slump to rise in the standings and qualify for the Champions League.

Crystal Palace wants to finish its EPL season on an up note and also solidify a spot in future European competitions. But they have to be careful not to look ahead to their FA Cup final showdown against Manchester City on May 17

Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace have a history of tight battles, with three draws in the last five meetups.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT at Selhurst Park in London, with Crystal Palace at +120 and a 2.5 over/under on goals. USA Network will televise, with Fubo, NBC Sports, and Sling TV offering streaming.

On Monday, the English National League has AFC Fylde vs. Barnet, the latter currently second in the league.

Barnet hopes for promotion to League 2, while AFC Fylde is in the relegation zone and hopes playing well against Barnet will help them avoid that fate.

The match kicks off at 10 a.m. EDT at Mill Farm in Preston, with Barnet a solid -425 favorite. The goals over/under is 2.5. DAZN will televise the match and stream, with ESPN expected to have live cut-ins and score updates.

In the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks have been built with an eye toward this second-round series with Boston. They’ll need center Karl Anthony-Towns, the key acquisition in their hopes to dethrone the defending champs, to have a series for the ages.

Boston won the four regular-season games it played against the Knicks, but only the last game - an overtime victory by Boston - saw the New York squad at full-strength

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the Boston engine, two all-stars who rank among the league’s top players. New York will hope defensive whiz OG Anunoby can slow them down, or at least stop them from dominating the game.

The game tips off at 7 p.m. from TD Garden in Boston. The Celts are a solid +295 on the moneyline and giving -8.5 points, with the over/under set at 212.5. TNT and truTV are televising, with Max handling streaming duties.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder easily dispatched the Memphis Grizzlies with a sweep in the first round. Now they face a tougher task.

OKC is led by team scoring and assists leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and key defenders Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren.

The Nuggets beat the L.A. Clippers in their Game 7 of the opening round and are led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. the wingmen. Denver has proven that getting rid of their coach with three games left in the regular season was the right move, as the franchise has revived after a somewhat moribund regular season.

The OKC Thunder are heavy favorites to knock off the Nuggets, coming in at -700 on the series moneyline. The first game gives -8.5 to their opponents, with a 224.5 on the over/under. TNT and truTV are televising, with Max on board for streaming. The game tips off at 9:30 EDT.

