Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 in No Sweat Bets for Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1000 in bonuses with the Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals on the way this Sunday.

The NBA Finals are the weekend’s sports focus with the OKC Thunder taking on the Indian Pacers. Fanatics is the center of the universe for all of the action, and has some enticing bonus bets on offer.

Already with Fanatics? Check out our exclusive BetMGM NBA Finals promo code

Check out our guide to the best sportsbook promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best betting sites around

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The NBA Finals Game 2 will see the Oklahoma City Thunder trying to regain their equilibrium after a stunning loss in Game 1, going down 111-110 to the Indiana Pacers

Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton hit an off-balance 3-point shot in the last second, giving the Indiana Pacers their first lead of the game and stunning OKC.

Indiana trailed by as many as 15 entering the fourth quarter, but are used to overcoming huge deficits Twice in these playoffs, they won after trailing by 20.

Can OKC overcome the shock of losing a game they controlled almost the entire time? That’s the key question to be answered in Game 2, and the Indiana Pacers have to be feeling confident after stealing their rival’s home court advantage in the series.

The NBA Finals continue the series on Sunday at Paycom Center. The 8 p.m. EDT start will be televised and streamed by ABC, with Fubo also streaming. The super-early moneyline has OKC -450 to get revenge and salvage some pride on their home court, with Indiana at +340 and getting -6.5 on the spread.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--