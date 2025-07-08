Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonuses for the MLS Open Cup Quarterfinals

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $1000 in bonuses with The US Open Cup Quarter-finals on their way tonight with Chicago Fire leading the way.

The U.S. Open Cup takes center stage in the US on Tuesday. Fanatics is rocking with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

The Tuesday matches include Minnesota vs. Chicago and San Jose vs. Austin in the U.S. Open Cup.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook, Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

It’s MLS quarterfinals on Tuesday night, with the winners getting a spot in the tournament’s September semifinals and the Oct. 1 final and potentially winning a place in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

In the night’s first match, Minnesota United battles the Chicago Fire. Minnesota will attack with forward Kelvin Yeboah. Trying to counter for Chicago is Hugo Cuypers, who has two goals in this tournament.

Oddsmakers have Minnesota as a -105 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 8 p.m. EDT at Allianz Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with CBS and Paramount+ streaming the match.

In the late quarterfinal, the San Jose Earthquakes take on Austin FC at PayPal Park in San Jose, California. The match starts at 10:30 p.m. EDT, with San Jose a -110 favorite and 2.5 goals over/under. CBS and Paramount+ will stream.

Players to watch include Austin forward Brandon Vázquez, who has three tournament goals and an assist. San Jose boasts forward Preston Judd, who has scored or assisted in both U.S. Open Cup matches.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

