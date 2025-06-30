Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonuses for Man City vs Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $1000 in no sweat bets with Man City vs Al-Hilal clash in the Club World Cup on the way at 9:00pm EDT.

The Round of 16 matchups in the Club World Cup continues on Monday, and Fanatics is celebrating with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

Club World Cup matches of note include the U.K.’s Manchester City vs. Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The Club World Cup Round of 16 has two top matches on Monday.

Tournament favorite Manchester City will battle Al-Hilal in the early match. City is the reigning CWC champions, while Al- Hilal was the only team from its region to advance to the knockout stage, and is looking for a shock-the-world upset.

Al-Hilal will have to do so without chief scoring threat Salem Al-Dawsari, who is out for this match because of a hamstring injury.

Manchester City has superstar forward Erling Haaland, new captain and midfielder Bernardo Silva, and midfielder Rayan Cherki on the attack. So far, City has 13 goals during the Club World Cup.

Al-Hilal will lean on the defense of center-back Kalidou Koulibaly, Also one to watch is left-back João Cancelo, a former City player who will be on the attack.

Oddsmakers have Manchester City as a -350 favorite with a 3.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 9 p.m. EDT from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, with TBS televising and DAZN streaming.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

