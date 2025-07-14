Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonuses for MLB Home Run Derby

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $1000 in no sweat bets ahead of the MLB home run derby at 8pm ET tonight.

MLB’s annual fan-favorite Home Run Derby is the highlight of Monday’s sports schedule. Fanatics is ready for anything in both with some enticing bonus bets on offer.

W hat promises to be an exciting exhibition of raw power in Atlanta as part of MLB’s annual Home Run Derby are in the spotlight.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

How to Claim Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

First-time players in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

First-time players in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, WV can get up to a $250 bonus by merely wagering $50.

To claim it, simply follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

In the US baseball fans will turn their eyes to Monday’s Home Run Derby as a prelude to Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Eight players face off in a single-elimination bracket, seeded one through eight depending on their regular season totals. Each match is head-to-head, with the winner advancing.

Each player gets three minutes in the first round, two minutes in subsequent rounds.They get an extra 30 seconds in bonus time, and an additional 30 seconds if they launch a shot that tops 440 feet. Players also have the option of a 45-second time out in regulation time.

Catcher/DH Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners (+375) leads the majors this season with 38 home runs, but shortstop Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates is the favorite heading into the contest at +340. Although he doesn’t have a huge total of dingers, Cruz has the highest exit velocity on his contact.

Others stepping into the box include Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves (+550), James Wood of the Washington Nationals (+550), Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins (+800), Brent Rooker of the Athletics (+1000), Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays (+1100) and Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the New York Yankees (+1300).

The contest starts at 8 p.m. EDT from Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, with ESPN televising the event, with ESPN+, Fubo, MLB.com and MLB.tv streaming.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

