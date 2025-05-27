Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in no sweat bets for Pacers vs Knicks in Game 4 !

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers $1,000 in no sweat bets, with the Pacers-Kicks clashing in tonight's NBA Playoffs

There's betting opportunities from all over the world at Fanatics today, including another playoff tie in Europe. Fans will still save energy for the NBA postseason, which has taken another crazy turn.

The New York Knicks knocked the Indiana Pacers off a pedestal, staving off an 0-3 series deficit with a furious comeback on Sunday. Do oddsmakers still believe in Pascal Siakam's squad in Game 4?

How to Claim the Fanatics Promo Code

New users from the legal U.S. sports betting states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, and WV claim up to a $250 Fanatics Sportsbook bonus by staking just $50 on any available odds.

Follow these steps to score your Fanatics bonus deal:

Click on the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, using the above link Register and confirm all of your details Read and understand Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and bet sums of $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days The account will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonus funds are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering newcomers from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can claim up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the No Sweat First Bets offer, follow these steps:

Browse to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Register and confirm your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying bet at Fanatics placed every day will count towards the promo. After the 10-day window, qualifying bets settled for losses will be credited as bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

A pair of simultaneous Copa Libertadores meetings in prime-time have very different plot lines, with the twist that the motivated underdog is less heralded at Fanatics. Barcelona of Ecuador is a brave (+350) bet versus Independiente, which we hope isn't due to the name, since this other Barcelona is out of contention. Universitario of Peru, by contrast, has desperate bid to qualify against River Plate of Argentina, but draws terrible (+725) odds to get it done on BeINSports at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Have NBA oddsmakers stopped offering favorites and underdogs? It seems that way with the Indiana Pacers giving (-2.5) points on the spread for tonight's Game 4, essentially an even handicap with the added wrinkle of Indiana's home-court edge producing the margin. The 2024-25 NBA postseason has slayed, shocked, and stupefied all predictions, to the point where the neutral odds aren't a bad idea.

TNT has the call from Gainbridge Fieldhouse when the Pacers and the New York Knicks tip off at 8 p.m. EST. For Pascal Siakam and the Pacers, being ahead 2-1 and hosting a Game 4 should be an occasion for celebration. Yet, with only road teams winning in an enigmatic Eastern Conference Final, Indiana's situation is anything but comfortable. The Knickerbockers have a genuine second-act superstar in their big man Karl-Anthony Towns, whose double-double performance sparked an incredible Game 3 comeback from a Knicks team that had been trailing by 20 points.

Towns is a (-200) Fanatics prop bet to record another double-double in Game 4, and leads the day's rebounding prop markets by a wide margin. The Indiana Pacers will rely on sharpshooters like Tyrese Haliburton, also a popular pick to claim a Game 4 double-double at a (+100) price.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

