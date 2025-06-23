Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Bet $50, Get $250 in Bonus Bets for Club World Cup

Group A and Group B teams fight for their place in the knockout phase.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, PSG, Atletico Madrid and FC Porto are all action in their last group stage match day today. Read on to see who is likely to progress.

Already claimed the Fanatics Sportsbook promo? Check out our bet365 bonus code offer, with $150 sport bonuses up for grabs.

Read more about the best sportsbook promos in the US with our guide

Read our expert’s view on the best US betting sites

How to claim Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus

New users in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV and WY can get up to a $250 bonus by wagering $50.

To claim, follow these steps:

Go to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page, via the above link Write in your details Read the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit and wager $10, with odds of -500 or longer, each day for 5 days Player will be credited with a $50 sports bonus, for every day they have wagered $10 Bonuses are capped at $250, and new players on have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

Alternatively, new users can claim up to $1,000 in First Bet bonuses from Fanatics Sportsbook offers if they live in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV.

Follow these steps to get started:

Head to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code there with your mobile device and download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Enter your details. Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn your sports bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day, make a cash wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and only one qualifying bet per day will count towards the promotion At the end of the 10-day window, qualifying wagers settled for a loss will be credited as sports bonuses.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus on today?

The Club World Cup group stage is coming to an end as teams battle to make the Round of 16.

In Group B, Atlético Madrid face Botafogo in what is pretty much an elimination game. Botafogo is undefeated in the competition, while Atlético needs to beat them by at least three goals to advance. Botafogo can qualify for the next round with a draw.

Look for Atlético midfielder Pablo Barrios, who scored twice in the game against the Seattle Sounders. Also watch for captain and midfielder Koke, the engine of the squad’s attack, and forwards Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann, both posing a scoring threat.

Botafogo looks to striker Igor Jesus, who scored the winner in his squad’s upset over Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the tournament. Keep an eye on center-back Jair Cunha, a Brazil U20 star, and Jefferson Savarino, a winger with a scoring knack on set-pieces.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, with Atlético a slight -135 favorite, carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. DAZN will televise and stream the game.

Monday’s schedule also has powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain meeting the MLS’s Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. PSG had a shocking 1-0 defeat to Botafogo in earlier CWC play, so they need a win to advance. A loss here and they rely on a complicated set of tiebreakers.

Frankly, the Sounders need a miracle to avoid elimination. They need to beat PSG by 3 or more goals, and have Atlético Madrid lose to Botafogo to advance.

Despite those daunting odds, expect them to put up a fight. Seattle players to watch as scoring threats include winger Georgi Minoungou, and forward Albert Rusnák, who scored against Atlético.

Paris Saint-Germain will counter with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a winger who had seven goals in 27 appearances this season. Also watch for midfielder Vitinha, the orchestrator of the PSG attack, and right-back Achraf Hakimi, who had nine goals and 12 assists this season.

PSG is heavily favored at -600, with a 3.5 goals over/under. DAZN will televise and stream the match, which kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT.

In another big match, Portugal’s Porto takes on Egypt’s Al Ahly at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., a venue which will also serve as the site for the 2026 World Cup Final.

Porto and Al Ahly each have a draw and a loss in Group A, with both needing a win and a strong goals differential to have any hope of moving into the top two slots.

A loss means certain elimination. Keep an eye on Porto's Samu Aghehowa, a 21-year old striker who had 19 goals in the Primeira Liga.

Also worth watching is 18-year-old Rodrigo Mora, an attacking midfielder who had 10 goals and 4 assists in his domestic season, and Stephen Eustáquio, a Canadian midfielder who will try to match Al Ahly’s muscle.

The Egyptian side boasts midfielder Emam Ashour, who had 9 goals and 4 assists in his domestic season. He’s abetted by Wessam Abou Ali, a striker who led the Egyptian Premier League in scoring, and South African Percy Tau, a forward with international experience.

The match starts at 9 p.m. at MetLife Stadium, with Porto a slight -130 favorite and a 2.5 goals over/under. DAZN will televise and stream the match.

Rounding out the day is TV’s big game, Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Both sides carry 4 points after two Group A games. The winner here is guaranteed first place. A draw can still mean advancement, but with a tougher opponent in the next round.

Inter Miami surprised Porto 2-1 in their match last week, with superstar Lionel Messi winning it on a free kick. They are at home in this one, but Palmeiras is used to pressure as the Copa Libertadores champion, so they won’t go down easily.

The Inter Miami engine starts with superstar Messi, aided by midfielder and veteran tempo-setter Sergio Busquets and left-back Jordi Alba.

Palmeiras boasts 18-year-old winger Estêvão Willian, whose creative flair has won him the honorific of “Messinho.” He was the Copa Libertadores MVP. Backing him is attacking midfielder/winger Felipe Anderson and left-back Joaquin Piquerez.

The match starts at 9 p.m. EDT in Miami Gardens, with Palmeiras a +125 favorite and carrying a 2.5 goals over/under. TBS, truTV and DAZN will televise, with DAZN streaming.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--