Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonuses for Inter Milan & Man City

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offers $250 in bonuses with Inter Milan and Man City playing in the Club World Cup knockouts today.

Manchester City is a more popular betting pick than its continental rival Inter Milan in today's Club World Cup clashes. But is it because of Manchester City's superior form in the tournament, or just lingering memories of Inter Milan's spring let-down? Read on for the latest Fanatics soccer odds.

Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code to claim sports bonuses

Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos

Read all about the best sports betting apps with our expert’s guide

How to Claim the Fanatics promo Code

Newcomers to Fanatics Sportsbook from the U.S. states of CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV can score up to a $250 bonus by betting just $50 on a Fanatics Sportsbook betting line.

To claim the sign-up bonus offer, just follow these steps:

Click over to Fanatics Sportsbook's landing URL Confirm your registration details Review and understand the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Put down a deposit of $10 and a $10 bet at odds of -500 or longer each day for 5 days Your new account will be credited with a $50 bonus, for each day a $10 bet was placed Your bonuses are capped at $250, and new Fanatics users have five days to complete Bonuses will expire after seven days, from issuance

If you are not in one of the above-listed states, another Fanatics Sportsbook offer may be available to you. Registering players from AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY can get up to $1,000 in No Sweat First Bets bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook.

To claim the No Sweat First Bets offer, follow these steps:

Click over to the Fanatics Sportsbook website. Scan the QR code with a mobile device to download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Provide the details of your personal profile. Read and agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions. Your 10-day window to earn a bonus starts immediately after opening your account Each day after signing up, make a cash wager of at least $1 at Fanatics odds of -500 or longer. You’ll need to apply the promotion in your bet slip, and a maximum one qualifying wager every day will count towards the promotion. Following the 10-day window, qualifying bets settled for losses will be credited as bonuses.

The Fanatics Sportsbook promotion has a maximum daily bonus match of $100, meaning a total of $1,000 can be awarded over the 10-day window. If you place a qualifying wager of $200, only $100 would count towards your bonus.

What can you use your Fanatics Sportsbook offer on today?

The Fanatics bonus code is your ticket to getting ahead at the sportsbook prior to today's action in the 2025 Club World Club, including the Italian giant Inter Milan versus Fluminense of Brazil Serie A.

The big success of South American and Middle Eastern teams at the 2025 Club World Cup will be put to the test today. This afternoon, Fluminense of Brazil takes on Inter Milan in the knock-out stage, a match featuring the first of this date's two Euro powerhouses looking to make up for let-downs at the end of the season overseas. Inter Milan is a (-145) Fanatics favorite over Fluzão in a kickoff set to begin at 3 p.m. EST. DAZN has the call from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Inter Milan has conquered South America's tough football already in the CWC. Inter earned just a point from an opening tilt with Monterrey of Liga, then needed injury time to score a winner against Urawa's circle-the-wagons effort in Round 2. Inter got better in Round 3 and banged River Plate 2-0.

The young Francesco Pio Esposito, who scored the winner versus River Plate, is a (+210) prop bet to tally again today. Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan leads the market at (+175) goal scorer's odds.

Man City makes its Round-of-16 bid versus the Saudi Pro League upstart Al-Hilal on TBS at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. Erling Haaland's squad has become an even more popular sportsbook pick than Paris Saint-Germain at the Club World Cup, as much because of City's leading +11 goal differential than PSG taking on sentimental fan-favorites in its bracket. City is a (-360) moneyline pick to win and advance without a tiebreaker, while Haaland draws optimistic, but affordable (-135) odds to bag.

There's one potential issue in Man City's moneyline. You've heard of a paper tiger? Al-Hilal could be the opposite case, a "patsy on paper" that's actually pretty good after they blow the opening whistle. Al-Hilal is unbeaten through three rounds, and was outstanding in a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid. Draw bets at (+470) could become a sneaky trend, or at least Al-Hilal's (+2) spread is liable to.

More info on Fanatics Sportsbook’s bonus offer

Fanatics Sportsbook bonus code Click this link and sign up - No promo code needed. Fanatics Sportsbook bonus promo Bet $50 and Get up to $250 in Bonuses Fanatics Sportsbook bonus terms and conditions New customers in CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA, or WV. Must opt-in and wager $10+ cash on any market with odds of -500 or longer to receive $50 in Bonus Bets each day for your first 5 days (issued when qualifying wager settles). Your 5 days begin the day you establish your account. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. See full Promo Terms in the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

--