Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1000 Bonuses for Chile vs. Ecuador, Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Two showdowns in the Copa American Femenina and a MLB matchup in the American League East are the highlights of Monday’s sports action

It’s Argentina vs. Peru and Chile vs. Ecuador in the Copa American Femenina, while the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays in an American League East battle.

A shot at the Summer Olympics in 2028 or qualifying for the 2027 Pan American games are the stakes in Monday’s matches for the Copa America Femenina.

An Argentina win progresses then to the semi-finals. Winning that brings qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. They are the leader in Group A with six points.

Peru is already eliminated from the semi-finals, having 0 points after three losses. But they still have a chance to rise to third place in Group A with a win, which puts them in a playoff with the fifth-place squad. A win there automatically qualifies for the Pan American Games.

Because Peru automatically qualifies for those games as the host, the next team in the standings qualifies.

The match kicks off at 5 p.m. EDT from Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Quito, Ecuador. Argentina is an overwhelming -2500 favorite and carries a 3.5 goals over/under. FS1 will televise and the match will be streamed on Fubo, Sling TV and other carriers that carry the channel.

In the other Copa America Femenina match on Monday, Chile confronts Ecuador for a shot at the semi-finals. Ecuador is in 2nd place in Group A, and a win solidifies them as one of two teams advancing.

Chile is in 4th place with 3 points, and a win would tie them with Ecuador for 2nd place, with goal difference the decider. They also have a shot if they draw, depending on other outcomes.

The oddsmakers have Chile as a +100 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match starts at 8 p.m.EDT at Estadio Banco Guayaquil in Quito, Ecuador. FS1 will televise and stream the match.

The American League East currently has Toronto sitting at No. 1 in the standings, with New York three games back after a June swoon.

Carlos Rodón takes the mound for the Yankees in this game, sitting with a 10-6 record and a 3.08 ERA. After a shaky start to his NY career, he’s now a key to the pitching staff, which has been battered by injuries.

Opposing him for Toronto is Kevin Gausman. He’s 6-7 with a 4.19 ERA. Gausman is a two-time all-star who helped beat NY on July 1, a game where he surrendered just two runs.

The Yankees boast one of the game’s top sluggers in Aaron Judge, who is threatening to win the Triple Crown this season. He has 36 home runs.

Toronto has all-star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as their chief hitting threat. He has 13 homers and 48 RBIs this season.

Oddsmakers have the Yankees as a -126 moneyline favorite in this match, with a spread of -1.5 and an over/under of 9 runs. The game will be televised on the YES Network and SNET, with streaming on MLB.TV. Yankees fans in their home market can also stream on Prime Video.

