Everton vs Southampton Predictions and Betting Tips: Toffees Take Goodison Goodbye

Our soccer expert offers his Everton vs Southampton predictions and betting tips, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash, at 7:00am EDT (05/18).

Everton vs Southampton Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Everton vs Southampton

Everton to win @ -235 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 goals @ -125 with bet365

Dwight McNeil to score (+200) or assist (+275) with bet365

Everton’s Fond Farewell

Given the context of this game, and factoring in how bad Southampton have been, it’s hard to see past a home win. The Toffees have hardly been flying this season, but they’ve only lost three of their last 16 Premier League matches - proving they’re tough to beat. David Moyes knows what securing a win in Goodison Park’s last hurrah would mean, and he’ll make sure his players stay focused.

While Moyes’ side haven’t won a home game since February, they haven’t lost there since January. No team in the entire division has drawn more games in 2024/25 (15), but their opponents have had a torrid time. The Saints haven’t won at all in three months.

Relegation’s confirmed, and the visitors have nothing but pride left to play for. Everton would be in a similar boat if it wasn’t for the Goodison factor, but with that in mind, they’ll back themselves.

Everton vs Southampton Bet Builder 1: Everton to win @ -235 with BetMGM

Goals to be Scarce

Everton fans have witnessed the fewest total goals this season. They have found the back of the net only 39 times, but conceded just 44. Their games have averaged 2.31 goals across 36 matches.

Not a single side in the English top flight has had more under 2.5 games (22) than the Toffees - they’re far from prolific. Meanwhile, Southampton’s fans have seen plenty of goals, but - unfortunately for them - 82 have been in their own net. This has left them with the worst defence in the league.

The Saints claimed a 1-0 win in their most recent meeting, but that was in their backyard. It was the sixth time in nine clashes that under 2.5 goals were scored, and one of only two victories they’ve secured all season. It’s probably not going to be one for the neutrals.

Everton vs Southampton Bet Builder 2: Under 2.5 goals @ -125 with bet365

McNeil Chasing Double Figures

If Dwight McNeil gets a goal or assist this weekend, he’ll become the first Everton player to get double figures this season. He’s not been as busy since coming back from injury, but the attacker has been involved in three of his side’s last six goals. The 25-year-old has shown how much of a threat he can be.

Beto has scored two goals in two games, while Carlos Alcaraz has provided two assists. However, over the course of the campaign - aside from his period sidelined - no Everton player has contributed more consistently than McNeil.

Neither side has any fresh injury concerns, and while the ex-Burnley man hasn’t started much lately, his vital Fulham assist could earn him a spot. Southampton drew with Manchester City last time out, but that was at home - they’ve lost four of five away. It wouldn’t be surprising if McNeil contributed to their 29th defeat.