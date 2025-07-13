England W vs Wales W Predictions: Huge Lionesses victory expected

We’ve got three England W vs Wales W predictions as they face off in St. Gallen in the Women’s Euros on Sunday, 13 July.

It’s an all-British affair in Group D at the Women’s Euros, and we anticipate a strong performance from the Lionesses at Arena St. Gallen.

Best bets for England W vs Wales W

England to score over 3.5 goals at odds of 5/6 on Paddy Power

Lauren James as anytime goalscorer at odds of 8/15 on Paddy Power

Winning margin of four or more at odds of 11/10 on Paddy Power

All odds are courtesy of Paddy Power, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The Lionesses expected to dominate

Wiegman’s side have struggled with consistency lately, but they are able to find the net as they have plenty of attacking talent. They’ve scored 13 in their last four matches, even though they lost two of them. Four different players have already got on the scoresheet for them in Switzerland.

Moreover, England will play against a Welsh team that are about to be eliminated from Euro 2025. Wales need to beat the reigning champions by four goals, and hope France beat the Netherlands, to stay in the tournament. The Lionesses will almost certainly not let that happen.

With players Alessia Russo, Lauren James, and Lauren Hemp in their arsenal, the English should prove to be too challenging for them. Additionally, plenty of goals are expected in this fixture.

England W vs Wales W Bet 1: England to score over 3.5 goals at odds of 5/6 on Paddy Power

Lauren James’ prolificacy

The young Chelsea attacker has immense potential. She’s demonstrated her quality for her club and country. Having fully recovered from injury, she's once again showcasing her abilities internationally.Her brace against the Netherlands was a great example of what she can do.

James is just one goal away from scoring 10 goals for England, and she’ll be backing herself against a struggling Wales defence. Although the 23-year-old won’t be the only one hoping to score in St. Gallen, it would be unwise not to back her to find the back of the net. Wiegman is expected to play the whole match, and she’ll form part of a deadly trio up top.

England W vs Wales W Bet 2: Lauren James as anytime goalscorer at odds of 8/15 on Paddy Power

Wales’ leaky backline

Wilkinson’s women played well against France in the first half, matching their opponents' intensity. However, a penalty conceded in stoppage time dealt them a significant blow. The match ended in a 4-1 defeat, resulting in three consecutive games in which they conceded more than three goals. This vulnerability will likely encourage England.

The fact that this is a British derby might make this game more exciting, but it seems likely that many goals will be scored at some stage. England may be inconsistent, but they’re still amongst the tournament’s favourites for a reason, and Wales need to be very cautious.

Ultimately, the Lionesses should have too many attacking threats for their opponents to handle. If the Dragons stop one of them, then another is likely to pose a threat, so it could be a very long evening for them.

England W vs Wales W Bet 3: Winning margin of four or more at odds of 11/10 on Paddy Power

Our analysis: Form of both teams

England Women have had inconsistent results at the start of the Women’s Euros, suffering a disappointing defeat in the opening game before dominating the Netherlands. However, Sarina Wiegman’s side have got lots of quality and remain among the favourites to clinch the title. The Lionesses secured a big 3-0 win in their last head-to-head, which happened years ago.

The Welsh side are on their way out of the competition, having lost two opening games, conceding a total of seven goals. Rhian Wilkinson’s side will be eager to finish strong, but will face a tough challenge in St. Gallen. They’ve lost six and drawn two of their last eight games, so it’s highly unlikely.

Probable lineups for England W vs Wales W

England Women expected lineup: Hampton, Bronze, Williamson, Greenwood, Carter, Toone, Walsh, Stanway, James, Russo, Hemp

Wales Women expected lineup: Clark, Roberts, Evans, Green, Woodham, Ladd, Ingle, James, Holland, Fishlock, Hughes