Elche vs Real Madrid Predictions: Los Blancos to secure narrow win

Our betting expert expects this match to feature goals for both teams, with Kylian Mbappe setting up a narrow away victory.

Elche vs Real Madrid Predictions - 3:00 pm 11/23

Both teams to score @ -140

Kylian Mbappe to score first @ +250

2nd Half Result - Draw @ +185

Best Predictions for Elche vs Real Madrid

Expect goals at the Martinez Valero

While Real Madrid have struggled with scoring in their last two matches, this fixture should be more open. They could be vulnerable defensively due to injuries to Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, and Dani Carvajal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may start his first game since August, which should improve their creativity. That should ease the pressure on Arda Guler, who has set up five goals for Mbappe in La Liga this term. No other duo have combined as frequently for a goal in Europe’s big five leagues.

Elche have only failed to score in two of their 12 matches since their return to La Liga. Their strategy has been to try to dominate the ball, even against stronger sides. Los Franjiverdes have averaged 59% possession this term, which is the third-highest figure in the division.

Both teams scored in their away games against both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. As they play against the other Spanish football giant on Sunday, it is likely that both teams will find the net again.

Mbappe’s hot streak to continue

Real Madrid have relied heavily on Mbappe so far this season. He is clearly the top scorer in La Liga, with an average of 1.12 goals per 90 minutes. The Frenchman has scored 23 goals in 20 games for club and country this term.

Mbappe should be well-rested and ready to play, having only featured once during the international break. He scored the first goal in France’s 4-0 win over Ukraine, before adding a second later in that match.

The 26-year-old has an average of 4.66 shots per game in La Liga. He has only failed to score in two of his 12 appearances this term in the Spanish top flight.

Mbappe has scored the opening goal in 50% of Real Madrid’s league games this term. He’s clearly the outstanding candidate to score the first goal in this match, with an implied probability of 34.5%.

Backing Elche after the break

This has the potential to be a difficult challenge for Real Madrid since Elche are unbeaten at home this season. Sarabia’s side have a clear passing style that has produced some good results at this level. However, they generally tend to perform better in the second half of matches.

They’ve scored 71% of their home league goals after the interval. Meanwhile, they’ve only conceded once in the second half in front of their own fans.

Also, it’s worth noting that Real Madrid tend to start quickly but struggle later in their away matches. Los Blancos have scored seven and conceded only twice in the first half of their away league matches. In contrast, they scored five and conceded five in the second half of those games.

Those trends suggest there’s value in backing Elche to compete in the second half of this fixture.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Elche 1-2 Real Madrid

Goalscorers prediction - Elche: Rafa Mir - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe x2

Elche have been the most impressive of the newly-promoted teams in La Liga this season. They’ve lost only three of their opening 12 fixtures since they returned to the top flight. However, Eder Sarabia’s team have declined in form, having failed to win their last five league outings.

Therefore, this may be a good time for Real Madrid to visit the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero. The visitors are top of La Liga, with 10 wins from their first 12 matches. However, they entered the international break following a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool and a 0-0 draw away at Rayo Vallecano.

Probable lineups for Elche vs Real Madrid

Elche expected lineup: Dituro, Bigas, Affengruber, Chust, Valera, Mendoza, Febas, Aguado, Nunez, Mir, Rodriguez

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Asencio, Alexander-Arnold, Camavinga, Guler, Bellingham, Ceballos, Vinicius, Mbappe