Denmark vs Scotland Predictions and Betting Tips: Tartan Army to taste defeat

The Danes and Scots last met in 2022 World Cup qualifying, when they traded 2-0 home wins apiece. However, Scotland currently appear vulnerable.

Best bets for Denmark vs Scotland

Denmark -1 (Handicap 3-Way) @ +150 with BetMGM

Over 2.5 goals @ -115 with BetMGM

Kasper Dolberg Anytime Goalscorer @ +170 with BetMGM

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Backing the Danes to win by at least two clear goals

The Danes have scored nine goals in their last three competitive games, including a 5-0 win over ten-man Lithuania. The Denmark squad will feature some in-form attackers such as Mika Biereth and Kasper Dolberg. Meanwhile, the Scottish backline conceded three goals at home to Iceland in a June friendly.

With Steve Clarke’s Scotland time as boss hanging by a thread, his tenure could end after this match. The betting markets indicate there is only a 38.46% chance of the Danes winning by two or more goals at home, but their prospects are strong.

Scotland’s squad is now packed with young, inexperienced players at the international level. Only the likes of Scott McTominay, Andrew Robertson, and John McGinn have plenty of experience in the national team.

Denmark vs Scotland Bet 1: Denmark -1 (Handicap 3-Way) @ +150 with BetMGM

Goals galore at Parken

Although Denmark are likely to win comfortably at Parken, Scotland should be able to get on the scoresheet. They’ve scored in five of their last six games, including against nations comparable to Denmark, such as Croatia and Poland.

Both teams should be able to find the net, with the hosts ultimately securing a comfortable victory. The betting markets indicate that this match only has a 52.63% chance of seeing three or more goals.

Considering Denmark’s recent goalscoring form, they are expected to score at least two goals. Backing Over 2.5 goals provides a safety margin in case Denmark are dominant or if Scotland put up a stronger resistance than expected.

Denmark vs Scotland Bet 2: Over 2.5 goals @ -115 with BetMGM

Dolberg to find the net

Denmark’s 27-year-old striker Kasper Dolberg was set to play in Scotland this season, but his move from Anderlecht to Celtic fell through recently. Dolberg scored 18 goals in 31 Belgian Pro League appearances last season and has already scored in 2025/26.

Dolberg is expected to play alongside Mika Biereth, who is yet to get on the scoresheet for his club side AS Monaco in 2025/26. That’s why Dolberg is more likely to net at least once against the Scots.

Dolberg scored in his only appearance for the national team this year. Therefore, backing him to maintain his 100% scoring rate for 2025 appears like the value bet of this trio of Denmark vs Scotland predictions.

Denmark vs Scotland Bet 3: Kasper Dolberg Anytime Goalscorer @ +170 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Denmark and Scotland lock horns for successive World Cup qualifying campaigns, having been drawn together in Group C, along with Belarus and Greece. Scotland travel to Copenhagen for their first of six qualifiers this week.

The Danes enjoyed a successful Nations League campaign in Group 4 of League A. However, they were knocked out of the Nations League at the quarter-final stage by Portugal. Summer friendly wins over Northern Ireland and Lithuania have boosted their confidence, as they focus solely on the 2026 World Cup.

Denmark head coach Brian Riemer has chosen not to recruit Christian Eriksen. The Dane is still without a club following his departure from Manchester United this summer. Victor Jensen suffered a disappointing hamstring injury that will prevent him from making his debut against Scotland, with Will Osula expected to provide competition in the final third.

Meanwhile, Scotland endured a less successful Nations League campaign. They lost their playoff tie to Greece 3-1 on aggregate, even though they won the first leg in Greece. The pressure is intensifying on boss Steve Clarke, who presided over Scotland’s dismal Euro 2024 campaign.

The Scottish FA currently suggest that he’s the right man to help Scotland qualify for next summer’s World Cup finals. However, they will have a tough start in Denmark. Clarke’s squad is relatively injury-free, with Kenny McLean, Ryan Christie, Angus Gunn, and Liam Kelly all fit again.

Probable lineups for Denmark vs Scotland

Denmark Expected Lineup: Schmeichel; Dorgu, Kristensen, Vestergaard, Andersen, Hojbjerg, Dreyer, Hjulmand, O’Riley, Dolberg, Biereth

Scotland Expected Lineup: Gunn; Robertson, Ralston, Hendry, McKenna, McGinn, Gilmour, Ferguson, McTominay, Hirst, Adams