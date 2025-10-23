Crystal Palace vs Larnaca Predictions: Joy expected at Selhurst Park

Our betting expert expects Crystal Palace to continue their dominance at home and see off the visitors to maintain their 100% record.

Best Predictions for Crystal Palace vs Larnaca

Overs/unders - over 2.5 goals @ -200 with BetMGM

Anytime goalscorer - Eddie Nketiah @ -110 with BetMGM

BTTS - yes @ +135 with BetMGM

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A goal frenzy is expected

The South London outfit have been clinical in front of goal, especially with Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the line. Glasner may rotate his squad for this one, but that won’t diminish their attacking threat. They’ve scored a minimum of two goals in four of their last five outings, with those games producing over three goals in total.

Meanwhile, Imanol Idiakez’s men netted 15 goals in their last five games, averaging three per match in all competitions. The visitors scored a minimum of two goals in each of their previous five outings.

Notably, 80% of their most recent five fixtures produced more than two goals on the day. Additionally, Palace have only kept one clean sheet across their last five games at Selhurst Park. With potential squad rotations for the home side, the visitors could find opportunities to get on the scoresheet.

Crystal Palace vs Larnaca Betting Prediction 1: Overs/unders - over 2.5 goals@ -200 with BetMGM

Limited minutes with maximum returns

With Mateta likely to start this one from the bench, Eddie Nketiah could be the man to spearhead the home attack. The former Arsenal man has been decent when coming off the bench for the Eagles. He’s largely had to play second fiddle to the Frenchman.

The 26-year-old forward only had 45 minutes against Kyiv on the opening day. However, he scored just seven minutes after replacing Mateta. Nketiah then followed that up with a late winner against Liverpool, where he was given just 16 minutes.

If he gets the nod from the start, the Englishman will be desperate to perform, making him a prime candidate to find the net.

Crystal Palace vs Larnaca Betting Prediction 2: Anytime goalscorer - Eddie Nketiah@ -110 with BetMGM

Palace to sweat for the points

The Eagles haven’t lost a game at home since February this year. That’s 13 matches without tasting defeat. However, four of their last five at this venue ended in stalemates after 90 minutes, which indicates that this could be tougher than it seems.

The Yellow Greens aren’t great travellers in Europe, however. This season alone saw them hit the road four times and return with just a solitary draw as a positive, including qualifiers. Additionally, their last visit to London ended poorly.

The Cypriots were hammered 4-0 by West Ham, a total aggregate loss of 6-0 over two legs. However, they may be more resilient this time around, considering their recent scoring record. As a result, they could cause issues for the home side.

Crystal Palace vs Larnaca Betting Prediction 3: BTTS - yes@ +135 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Larnaca

Goalscorers prediction - Crystal Palace: Eddie Nketiah x2, Larnaca: Djordje Ivanovic

Crystal Palace are currently enjoying a rich vein of form. The Eagles have recently won their first-ever piece of silverware and are now battling it out in Europe. They’ve made an impressive start to their Conference League campaign.

Oliver Glasner’s men convincingly beat Dynamo Kyiv on Matchday 1. That’s a notable achievement considering Ukrainian’s heritage in continental football. Palace have recently had their 19-game undefeated streak shattered by Everton before the international break.

However, that was the longest streak across Europe’s top five leagues at the time. Last week, the hosts came from behind twice to earn a point against Bournemouth. They narrowly missed out on a late winner.

Larnaca shocked Europe on Matchday 1 when they beat AZ Alkmaar 4-0. It wasn’t just the scoreline, but also the heritage of the opposition. The Cypriot side have never qualified from the group/league phase in Europe, so a win at Selhurst Park would be a significant step forward.

Last weekend’s 2-0 victory against Paralimni in the Cypriot First Division should be a huge confidence boost for this one.

Probable lineups for Crystal Palace vs Larnaca

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Clyne, Lacroix, Guehi, Esse, Lerma, Hughes, Mitchel, Kamada, Devenny, Nketiah

Larnaca expected lineup: Alomerovic, Ekpolo, Milicevic, Roberge, Gnali, Roberge, Gustavo, Pons, Rubio, Bajic, Chacon