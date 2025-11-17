Cowboys vs Raiders Predictions, Picks & Odds: Monday Night Football Nov 17th

We’ll get to see the new-look Dallas Cowboys defense in action as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. With the Cowboys improving at the trade deadline and Vegas struggling to score, under 50 points (-110) coud be a popular bet.

Cowboys vs Raiders Predictions - 8:15pm EST - 11/17

Brock Bowers Anytime TD Scorer @ +100

Under 50 Points @ -110

Cowboys -3.5 @ -110

Cowboys vs Raiders Picks

TD for BB - Brock Bowers Anytime TD Scorer (+100)

In his return to action from a PCL injury in Week 9, Raiders tight end Brock Bowers caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns. After QB Geno Smith targeted him just three times in the Week 10 loss to the Broncos, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly took the blame.

It’s clear the Raiders’ offensive gameplan centers around getting the second-year tight end the ball. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys are one of the worst defensive teams in the league, especially against the pass.

The Cowboys allow 254.4 passing yards per game (29th in the NFL) and 7.7 yards per passing attempt (30th). Even worse, the 2.4 passing TDs they allow per game ranks 31st in the league. After a game in which he caught just one pass, expect Bowers to bounce back.

Bet on Bowers to score at even odds.

Cowboys vs Raiders Prediction 1: Brock Bowers Anytime TD Scorer @ +100

Raiders Struggling to Score - Under 50 Points (-110)

In the Raiders’ last five games, in which they are 1-4, they have scored just 12.4 points per game. Chip Kelly’s first season as offensive coordinator has not gone according to plan, as the Raiders have scored in single digits in three of their last five games.

While the Cowboys have been quite poor defensively, they did manage to add DT Quinnen Williams from the Jets and LB Logan Wilson from the Bengals before the trade deadline. This should shore up a defense allowing 30.8 points per game this season.

There are also questions about the Cowboys’ offense, which completely stalled in a 27-17 loss to the Cardinals just before their bye week. This looks like a recipe for under 50 points (-110), which has occurred in seven of the Raiders’ nine games this season.

Cowboys vs Raiders Prediction 2: Under 50 Points @ -110

Cowboys’ Interim Improvement - Cowboys -3.5 (-110)

It’s been a rough couple of games for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. His two worst games in terms of completion percentage have come one after another and he’s thrown just one touchdown pass compared to three interceptions in those games.

Granted, those games were against the Cardinals and Broncos, who have two of the better defenses in the NFL. Las Vegas doesn’t put a ton of pressure on opposing QBs and when Prescott has time, the Cowboys are usually successful on the offensive end.

Expect him and the Cowboys’ improved defense to lead the charge today against a Raiders team that is just 2-4-1 ATS as underdogs this season. The Cowboys still believe they are a playoff team and they need a big performance to prove it.

Lay the points on the Cowboys on MNF tonight.

Cowboys vs Raiders Prediction 3: Cowboys -3.5 @ -110 with BetMGM

Both the Cowboys and Raiders have been struggling heading into tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup. America’s Team has won just one of its last four, while the Raiders have one win since Week 1 and are struggling to put points on the board.