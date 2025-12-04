Cowboys vs Lions Predictions, Picks & Odds - Thursday Night Football Dec 4th

Despite defeating the two teams in last season’s Super Bowl in back-to-back weeks, the Dallas Cowboys (+145) are three-point underdogs for tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions (-170).

Cowboys vs Lions Predictions - 8:15pm EST - 12/4

George Pickens 90+ Receiving Yards @ +145 with bet365

Jahmyr Gibbs 80+ Rushing Yards @ +130 with bet365

Over 53.5 Points @ -115 with bet365

Cowboys vs Lions Odds

Spread: Lions -3 (-115)

Moneyline: Cowboys (+145), Lions (-170)

Total: 53.5 (O -115, U -105)

Cowboys vs Lions Picks

Pickens Picking Apart Defenses - George Pickens 90+ Receiving Yards (+145)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens’ first season with the Dallas Cowboys has been a resounding success. Pickens has already set a career high with 1,142 receiving yards, even though the Cowboys have five games left this season.

In the 31-28 Thanksgiving win over the Cowboys, Pickens caught six passes on 13 targets (a career high) for 88 yards. In the preceding two games, against the Eagles and Raiders, he picked up 146 and 144 receiving yards, respectively.

Pickens was a limited participant in practice on Monday, as he continues to recover from calf and knee injuries, but they haven’t seemed to limit him in games. He is a big play threat who has quickly become QB Dak Prescott’s favorite target this season.

The Lions have allowed 251 passing yards and 7.9 passing yards per attempt over the last three games. Pickens could burn the Lions’ secondary tonight en route to 90+ receiving yards (+145).

Big Game Gibbs - Jahmyr Gibbs 80+ Rushing Yards (+130)

As expected, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs came back down to earth last Thursday against a dominant Green Bay Packers run defense. Just a few days after gaining 215 yards on the ground against the Giants, Gibbs totaled 68 on 20 carries against the Packers.

While the Packers only concede 3.9 yards per opponent rush attempt, the Cowboys’ defense gives up 4.7 yards per opponent carry, which ranks 27th in the NFL this season.

Gibbs has alternated between having huge games and disappointing ones, for his standards, for the last six weeks. If the trend continues, he should be in line for 80+ rushing yards (+130) tonight.

With Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown nursing an ankle injury and TE Sam LaPorta potentially out for the season, the Lions’ running game becomes even more important. If Gibbs gets close to the 20 carries he had in Week 13, he shouldn’t have problems reaching 80 yards.

Elite Offenses, Shaky Defenses - Over 53.5 Points (-115)

Both the Cowboys and the Lions have top-three scoring offenses this season. Dallas has averaged 29.3 points per game this season, while the Lions are just behind them, with 29.2 PPG.

While the Cowboys have shown some defensive improvement since the trade deadline, neither defense is lights out. In fact, the Lions rank in the bottom three in the league in opponent yards per pass attempt over the last three games.

The Cowboys are also allowing the most third-down conversions in the league, along with the second-most points per game (28.5). However, the Lions have given up more points than the Cowboys over the last three.

Still, the over is 4-1 in the Lions’ last five games and 7-2 in the Cowboys’ last nine. With impressive offenses and questionable defenses on display, bet on over 53.5 points (-115).

Cowboys vs Lions Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm EST

8:15pm EST Location: Ford Field

Ford Field Address: 2000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226

2000 Brush St, Detroit, MI 48226 Streaming: Amazon Prime Video, NFL+

Thursday Night Football features two teams looking to stay in the playoff race as the Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1) clash with the Detroit Lions (7-5). The Lions haven’t lost back-to-back games since Week 8 of the 2022 season, but the Cowboys will be looking to change that tonight.