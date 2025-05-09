Coventry vs Sunderland Predictions and Betting Tips: Sky Blues Surge On

Check out our soccer expert’s Coventry vs Sunderland predictions and betting tips, prior to Friday’s 3:00pm EDT Playoff Semi-Final clash (05/09).

Predictions & Betting Tips for Coventry vs Sunderland:

Coventry to win @ +120 with BetMGM

Jack Rudoni to score @ +400 with BetMGM

Under 3.5 Goals @ -550 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Lampard’s Side Dominate at Home

Frank Lampard has done an impressive job at Coventry City. He found them in 17th place in the Championship, and guided the Sky Blues to a fifth-place finish. Their ability to get the job done at home has been a large part of their climb up the table.

Coventry have won eight of their last 10 at home. Moreover, the only two teams to beat them at the CBS Arena in 2025 are Leeds United and Burnley. Just four teams from the division have picked up more points than them on home soil (45).

Meanwhile, Sunderland are on a torrid run of form, having lost five in a row going into this game. They have been one of the best teams away from home this season, winning nine of 23, but lately they’ve struggled. Regis Le Bris needs that to change in the West Midlands.

Coventry vs Sunderland Bet Builder 1: Coventry to win @ +120 with BetMGM

Rudoni Is on a Run

There aren’t many players who have contributed more to Coventry’s impressive climb up the table than Jack Rudoni. Although the 23-year-old played various positions this season, he was impressive in practically all of them. It was his brace in the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough that secured fifth place, too.

Rudoni has scored or assisted in three of the last 12 games that he’s played for the Sky Blues. In February and March, he did so in five consecutive games, four of which his side won. With 12 assists and nine goals, only five players have contributed more to their respective teams.

The midfielder was missing when Coventry last hosted Sunderland in March, and they still won 3-0. With him back in the mix, there will be concern for the Black Cats regarding how to handle him.

Coventry vs Sunderland Bet Builder 2: Jack Rudoni to score or assist @ +400 with BetMGM

A Goalfest Is Unlikely

Unsurprisingly, both Coventry and Sunderland find themselves in the top nine highest scorers in the league this season. The hosts have scored 64 times and the visitors 58. However, neither side has been involved in particularly high-scoring matches lately.

Lampard’s side have only been involved in four over 3.5 games this calendar year, and it hasn’t happened with Sunderland’s since February. The biggest concern for Le Bris will be that his side haven’t scored in five of the last six, getting just four in the last 10. They couldn’t really be in worse form heading into this two-legged tie.

Historically Sunderland have battled against Coventry, too. In fact, they haven’t won any of their last 10 meetings, and haven’t beaten them away since 1985. Just five of the 26 games since that win 30 years ago have ended with over 3.5 goals scored.

Coventry vs Sunderland Bet Builder 3: Under 3.5 Goals @ -550 with BetMGM