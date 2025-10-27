Commanders vs Chiefs Predictions, Picks & Odds: NFL Monday Night Football - 10/27

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-3) held the Las Vegas Raiders to just 95 yards of offense last Sunday in a 31-0 win. KC (-12.5) will go for a fifth win in six games when it hosts the Washington Commanders (3-4) on Monday Night Football.

Commanders vs Chiefs Predictions - 8:15pm EDT - 10/27

Rashee Rice First TD Scorer @ +550

Commanders Under 7.5 First Half Points @ -102

Chiefs -11 @ -110

Commanders vs Chiefs Odds

Spread: Chiefs -11 (-110)

Chiefs -11 (-110) Moneyline: Commanders (+525), Chiefs (-750)

Commanders (+525), Chiefs (-750) Total: O/U 48 (-110)

Commanders vs Chiefs Picks

Rice is Risen - Rashee Rice First TD Scorer (+550)

It took Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice just under nine minutes to score in his first NFL game in over a year. Rice caught a two-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to give the Chiefs a 6-0 lead against the Raiders. He ended up scoring again before the first half was over in the 31-0 win.

It was a triumphant return for Rice, who just served a six-game suspension for his role in a multi-car crash in 2024. He also missed 13 games last season due to an LCL tear. However, Rice is now the Chiefs’ most talented receiver and should have some big games from here on out.

He didn’t show many signs of rust in his season debut, and Mahomes should continue to look for Rice in and around the end zone. It seems like +550 odds are very favorable for Rice to score the first TD of the game in consecutive weeks.

After all, the Commanders do give up the most yards per passing attempt (7.8) in the NFL.

Commanders vs Chiefs Prediction 1: Rashee Rice First TD Scorer @ +550 with BetMGM

Commanders Can’t Catch a Break - Commanders Under 7.5 First Half Points (-102)

Washington made the NFC Championship game last season, but things haven’t gone its way in recent weeks. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has dealt with a knee sprain, which kept him out of two games, and a hamstring injury, which will keep him out tonight.

In his absence, Marcus Mariota will start at QB for Washington. The Commanders have failed to score in the first half of four of their first seven games this season, and their offense should be worse off with Mariota instead of Daniels.

The Chiefs also picked up their first shutout at Arrowhead under Andy Reid last Sunday. Kansas City also kept the Lions’ dangerous offense at bay the week before, holding them to just 17 points all game. I find it likely the Commanders will struggle to score tonight.

So, bet on the Commanders to score under 7.5 points in the first half of this MNF game.

Commanders vs Chiefs Prediction 2: Commanders Under 7.5 First Half Points @ -102 with BetMGM

Chiefs Destroying Defenses - Chiefs -11 (-110)

After a 0-2 start, the 4-3 Kansas City Chiefs are back to looking like Super Bowl contenders. Patrick Mahomes has been on fire, with 1,800 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and just two interceptions through seven games.

He and the Chiefs’ offense got off to a slow start due to personnel issues. His top two targets, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, both missed time this season, and the Chiefs suffered for it. Now, they’ve averaged 31.5 points over their last four games.

The Chiefs destroyed the Raiders by 31 points last Sunday, though, and beat the Lions by 13 the week before. Kansas City is 3-1 ATS at home this season and has an average margin of victory of 14.5 points in those games.

Kansas City should be way too much for Washington to handle, especially with Jayden Daniels out. Lay the points on the Chiefs here.

Commanders vs Chiefs Prediction 3: Chiefs -11 @ -110 with BetMGM

Commanders vs Chiefs Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm EDT

8:15pm EDT Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Address: 1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO 64129

1 Arrowhead Dr, Kansas City, MO 64129 TV & Streaming: ABC, ESPN, Fubo, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube TV, NFL+

Washington has gotten off to just a 3-4 start in no small part due to injuries to quarterback Jayden Daniels, who will miss this Monday Night Football game at Arrowhead Stadium against a Chiefs team starting to get hot again.