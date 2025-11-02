Colts vs Steelers Predictions: NFL Picks & Odds Week 9 - Sunday Nov 2nd

Ahead of a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 7-1 Indianapolis Colts (-3) have the best record in the NFL. The Colts will put their four-game winning streak on the line at Acrisure Stadium today, where the Steelers just lost to the Packers.

Colts vs Steelers Predictions - 1:00pm EST - 11/2

Daniel Jones Over 241.5 Passing Yards @ -115

Colts Over 29.5 Points @ +120

Colts -3 @ -115

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Claim your BetMGM promo code

Check out our guide to the best NFL betting promos to claim thousands in sports bonuses

Learn about the best sportsbooks with our experts guide to the best sports betting apps

Colts vs Steelers Odds

Spread: Colts -3 (-115)

Colts -3 (-115) Moneyline: Colts (-165), Steelers (+140)

Colts (-165), Steelers (+140) Total: O/U 50.5 (-110)

Colts vs Steelers Picks

Danny Dimes - Daniel Jones Over 241.5 Passing Yards (-115)

Three of the last four quarterbacks the Steelers have faced have picked up 340 passing yards or more. In Pittsburgh’s 35-25 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, Packers QB Jordan Love completed 29 of 37 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

Colts QB Daniel Jones, a candidate for the AP’s NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award, has averaged 257.8 passing yards this season, and today his O/U total is 241.5. He’s gone over that in five of eight games this season, including the Colts’ last two.

The Steelers are giving up the most passing yards per game in the entire league (273.3), and Jones should continue his excellent form against a weak Steelers’ secondary. Pittsburgh is effective at getting to the QB, but the Colts’ offensive line has done a great job protecting Jones.

Take Daniel Jones over 241.5 passing yards here.

Colts vs Steelers Prediction 1: Daniel Jones Over 241.5 Passing Yards @ -115

Colts Can’t Be Contained - Colts Over 29.5 Points (+120)

Running back Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts continue to impress on offense. They’ve scored 38 points in back-to-back weeks and lead the NFL, with 33.8 points per game. Taylor leads the NFL in carries (143), rushing yards (850), and rushing TDs (12).

The Colts lead the league with 6.5 yards per offensive play, and no other team is particularly close. If someone said last year that Daniel Jones would be quarterbacking the most efficient offense in the NFL in 2025, they likely would have been called crazy.

However, he’s been superb, with 13 TD passes compared to just three interceptions. The Colts can score points on anyone, and they’ve managed to put up 30 in each of their last four games.

I don’t expect that streak to be broken tonight, as the Steelers just gave up 35 points to the Packers. Bet on Colts over 29.5 points (+120).

Colts vs Steelers Prediction 2: Colts Over 29.5 Points @ +120

Another Cover for the Colts - Colts -3 (-115)

Sure, the Steelers have a reputation for being defensively sound, but they’ve been merely average on that side of the ball this season. Pittsburgh ranks in the middle of the pack in the league in opponent points per play (.365) and is just 22nd in opponent points per game (25).

Last Sunday night, the Steelers allowed the Packers to score 35 points and lost by ten. That marked the Steelers’ second double-digit home loss of the season. Things won’t get any easier for the Steelers today against a superb Colts team.

While Pittsburgh has failed to cover in back-to-back games and is 3-4 ATS on the season, Indy has covered the spread in six of its eight games this season. The Colts should be too much for the Steelers to handle, and I’m going with Colts -3.

Colts vs Steelers Prediction 3: Colts -3 @ -110

Colts vs Steelers Start Time

Start Time: 1:00pm EST

1:00pm EST Location: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium Address: 100 Art Rooney Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

100 Art Rooney Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 TV & Streaming: CBS, Paramount+, Fubo, Hulu, YouTube TV, NFL+

Today, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in danger of dropping to 2-3 at home on the season. The Steelers will have their work cut out for them against a highly efficient Indianapolis Colts offense, which leads the league in points.