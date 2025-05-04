Chelsea vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips: Stalemate on the Cards

Our soccer expert offers his Chelsea vs Liverpool predictions and betting tips, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash, at 11:30am EDT (05/04).

Chelsea vs Liverpool Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Chelsea vs Liverpool

Both teams to score - Yes @ - 200 with bet365

First goal - Liverpool @ +120 with bet365

Draw @ +270 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Defensive Concern

Chelsea are particularly strong attackers at home, as they've scored 31 of their total 59 goals. Although they average 1.82 goals per game, their concern is their defence. The Blues have conceded 17 goals in as many home matches, which means they concede one goal per game. In 65% of their league fixtures, both sides have scored.

Now they will face the best attacking team in the league. Liverpool have scored a total of 80 goals so far this season, Of those, 41 goals have come in away matches. That’s an average of 2.41 goals per away game. The champions have scored at least once in each of their away league matches. Meanwhile, the hosts have failed to score against Man City at home.

As a result, our Chelsea vs Liverpool predictions suggest that both teams will score on Sunday afternoon.

Efficiency in Attack

Having clinched the title, it will be interesting to see which team Arne Slot will put out on Sunday. Regardless of who makes the team sheet, Liverpool will have a strong attack. The Merseysiders have been very efficient on the road.

They’ve netted first in 13 of their 17 away games, accounting for 76% of their away games. However, Chelsea are strong at home and have conceded first in six of their 17 league matches at Stamford Bridge, which is 35% of the time.

The visitors scored first the last three times they’ve met, including the corresponding fixture last season as well. Therefore, we predict Liverpool to score first.

History of Deadlocks at the Bridge

Having won the league title, it's possible that Liverpool may not perform on Sunday afternoon. At the same time, Chelsea haven’t been in good form recently, and they will certainly have one eye on the Europa Conference League semi-final return leg.

Three of the last five head-to-heads ended in a draw after 90 minutes. That includes the last two times they clashed at Stamford Bridge. All things considered, there’s a good chance that they will cancel each other out and draw.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Although Enzo Maresca had a good start as Chelsea’s manager, the turn of the year brought with it some poor results. However, they still have nine points more than last season after 34 games.There is proper improvement at Stamford Bridge, highlighted by the fact that they can still qualify for the Champions League.

If Chelsea do not succeed in their Europa Conference League semi-final, they will need to keep their top five spot in the Premier League. However, Nottingham Forest are not far behind. It won’t be easy as they face new league champions, Liverpool, at the Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Despite already being crowned champions, the Reds are likely to give their hosts a hard time. However, they have made some mistakes in 2025, which Chelsea will want to exploit. With just four games left in the season, there’s nothing else for Liverpool to play for. Therefore, Enzo Maresca’s side will be more motivated to win.

Probable Lineups for Chelsea vs Liverpool

Chelsea Expected Lineup: Sanchez, Caicedo, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson

Liverpool Expected Lineup: Alison, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboslai, Gakpo, Diaz