Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips: Blues to dampen Eagle spirits

Palace have had mixed results in recent months, and the Blues are expected to come out on top as the sides face off at Stamford Bridge.

Best Pick for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea to win and both teams to score @ +220 with bet365

Cole Palmer to score or assist @ -188 with bet365

Moises Caicedo to be booked @ +250 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Get more sports bonuses with the bet365 promo code

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best betting apps to use in the US in 2025

Chelsea are on fire

Enzo Maresca’s work at Stamford Bridge is becoming increasingly impressive. They appeared to have turned a corner in April and haven’t stopped since, winning the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup. They’ve also had a big summer transfer window.

The addition of Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Liam Delap, and Estevao has bolstered their attack even more. Therefore, they’re bound to score goals. It is likely that they’ll often find a way to outscore their opponents this season.

Meanwhile, Palace have proven to be challenging opponents, even against squads that are better on paper. Oliver Glasner’s side have scored in all but two of their Premier League games in 2025. They will back themselves to cause problems for Chelsea. The Blues will need to be careful, but they are still expected to get all three points.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Bet 1: Chelsea to win and both teams to score @ +220 with bet365

A player for big moments

Cole Palmer had good and bad moments throughout his league campaign last season. However, his total of 24 goals and assists was very impressive. He scored 32 across all competitions, including five in the UCL and CWC finals. He is a player who performs well in important games.

After a short rest, the 23-year-old will be ready to play again. Palace could be the first to experience his strong form. He scored or assisted in both of the 1-1 draws between the sides in 2024/25 and will be eager to start this season well.

Maresca’s side are expected to be a much stronger contender for the title in 2025/26, and Palmer will be crucial. Palace will certainly have a difficult time defending against him at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Bet 2: Cole Palmer to score or assist @ -188 with bet365

Caicedo’s yellow cards

Only three players in the Premier League have received more yellow cards than Chelsea’s Moses Caicedo last season, and only two committed more fouls. He’s a key player for the Blues and is often in the middle of the action. Therefore, neither of those statistics are overly surprising. He received the first of his 11 yellow cards on the opening day last season.

The midfielder will be eager to make an early statement when Palace visits, so he may need to be careful. He played in every league game for his side last season, having started in all 38 of their league games. Despite the many yellow cards, he managed to avoid a red card. In the first game, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him get a yellow card, as referees will possibly aim to set standards.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Bet 3: Moises Caicedo to be booked @ +250 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Chelsea became champions of the world over the summer, so things couldn’t have gone better for them. They won against the odds in the USA, having defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the final. Additionally, they have won 16 of their last 18 games - competitive or otherwise. They have deserved their favourites status in this match..

However, Crystal Palace also have high confidence. They may have lost their chance to play in the Europa League, but they are now reigning FA Cup and Community Shield champions. They come into this game unbeaten in nine competitive fixtures, and on the back of beating Liverpool at Wembley.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea expected lineup: Sánchez, James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Neto, Palmer, Pedro, Estevao

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Andersen, Guéhi, Muñoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Eze, Kamada, Mateta