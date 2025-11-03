Cardinals vs Cowboys Predictions, NFL Picks & Odds: Monday Night Football - 11/3

Since a 2-0 start, the Arizona Cardinals (+3) have lost each of their last five games. They’ll look to break that streak tonight on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1), who lost to the Broncos by 20 points last Sunday.

Cardinals vs Cowboys Predictions

Trey McBride Anytime TD Scorer @ +115

Over 54 Points @ -105

Cardinals +3 @ -105

Cardinals vs Cowboys Odds

Spread: Cowboys -3 (-115)

Cowboys -3 (-115) Moneyline: Cardinals (+145), Cowboys (-175)

Cardinals (+145), Cowboys (-175) Total: 54 (O -105, U -115)

Cardinals vs Cowboys Predictions Analysis

Another TD for Trey - Trey McBride Anytime TD Scorer (+115)

Through eight games, the Dallas Cowboys have given up 20 passing touchdowns, the most in the NFL. They also allow 258.6 passing yards per game, which is the second-most in the league.

Tonight, Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett will start for a third straight game with Kyler Murray injured. Brissett has thrown two TD passes in each of the games he’s started, and he’s connected with tight end Trey McBride for three of those.

McBride has averaged 12 targets per game during Brissett’s tenure as a starter, and he should be an offensive focal point once again. The Cowboys gave up four passing touchdowns in Week 8 to Bo Nix and the Broncos, and I expect Brissett to have some success tonight.

If he throws a couple of TD passes, one of those should end up being to McBride. Take McBride to score tonight at +115 odds.

Monday Night Mayhem - Over 54 Points (-105)

The over is 6-2 in Cowboys’ games this season, and the total has gone over in each of their last five. Dallas has scored 40 or more points in each of its three home games at AT&T Stadium this season as well.

While the Cowboys are scoring the second-most points per game in the NFL this season (30.8), they’re also giving up the second-most points per game in the league (31.3). The Cardinals have been below average on offense this season, but they haven’t looked terrible under Brissett.

Arizona has averaged 25 points in Brissett’s two starts, both of which were against top-ten scoring defenses. Each of the Cowboys’ last five games has finished with 57 points or more. Don’t hesitate to take over 54 (-105) here.

Cardinals Getting Closer - Cardinals +3 (-105)

In their last two games, the Cardinals have played two of the best teams in the NFL and remained competitive in each game. In Week 6, the now 7-1 Colts needed a fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Cardinals, 31-27.

Then, in Week 7, the 5-1-1 Packers also pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback to snag a 27-23 victory over Arizona. Coming off the bye week, the Cardinals will feel they can end their losing streak here.

While Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are explosive offensively, it’s hard to trust they’ll be able to get stops defensively. The Cardinals, who have an above-average defense, are 3-1 ATS as underdogs this season. Arizona has also won its last three games against Dallas.

The Cardinals should keep this one interesting and could even pull off an upset. Take the Cardinals +3 on Monday Night Football.

Cardinals vs Cowboys Start Time

Start Time: 8:15pm ET

8:15pm ET Location: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Address: 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011

1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011 TV & Streaming: ABC, ESPN, Fubo, Sling TV

Dak Prescott had an off day last Sunday in a loss to the Broncos, but his Cowboys are averaging 41.3 points per game at home this season. The Cardinals have kept things close recently against some of the NFL’s elite teams, though, and will be thinking about an upset.