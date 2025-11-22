Burnley vs Chelsea Predictions: Turf Moor trend likely to continue

Our betting expert expects Chelsea to maintain their positive results and condemn the newcomers to their third league defeat in a row.

Best predictions for Burnley vs Chelsea

1x2 - Chelsea Moneyline @ -200 with bet365

BTTS - No @ -125 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro @ +120 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Get more sports bonuses with the bet365 promo code

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best betting apps to use in the US in 2025

Probable lineups for Burnley vs Chelsea

Burnley expected lineup: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Pires, Tchaouna, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Florentino, Anthony, Flemming

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Estevao, Neto, Garnacho, Pedro

Blues to avoid Black Cat surprise at Burnley

Burnley fans are well aware their team have suffered some poor results this term. They’ve lost seven of their 11 league fixtures (63%), and won just 40% of their home matches in this competition. Two of their three victories came against fellow newly-promoted teams.

Their other triumph came away to Wolves, the last-placed team in the league. Although their performances against stronger opposition haven’t been poor, the results simply haven’t matched the effort.

Chelsea are undefeated in their last four games in all competitions (three wins, one draw). However, they did fall to Sunderland at Stamford Bridge. While the home fans hope for more of the same, the visitors have enough quality to get over the line.

Maresca’s men are also undefeated in their past 11 meetings with Burnley (eight wins, three draws). The last time the hosts were successful against Chelsea was in 2017.

Burnley vs Chelsea Prediction 1:1x2 - Chelsea Moneyline @ -200 with bet365

Burnley’s scoring drought at Turf Moor

Parker’s Clarets have been impressive in attack, netting 14 goals in total. That’s a scoring rate of 73%, slightly above the league average. However, Burnley just haven’t been able to replicate that at home.

Currently, the hosts have the worst offence record at home. They’ve scored just five goals in as many games. This indicates Chelsea are unlikely to face much trouble. However, the Blues won’t have it all easy against the Burnley defence.

All five of their fixtures at Turf Moor produced fewer than three goals on the day. However, Chelsea have an endless supply of creativity and attacking talent. Maresca’s charges scored at least once in each of their previous 10 league matches.

On the road, they boast the best attack with a dozen goals in five games, the best in the division. With a clean sheet rate of 45% — higher than the league average of 28% — the visitors are likely to leave Turf Moor without conceding.

Burnley vs Chelsea Prediction 2: BTTS - No @ -125 with bet365

Pedro back among the goals

Goals come from everywhere at Chelsea. Three different players found the net in their most recent clash with Wolves. However, two of them get onto the scoresheet more often than not.

New signing Joao Pedro went through a mini drought after a fast start to his Chelsea career. The Brazilian was on target against Wolves, bringing his Premier League tally to four goals. This has put him atop Chelsea’s scoring charts this season.

Pedro has now scored two in a row in the league. With Burnley up next, he is likely to add to his total once again.

Burnley vs Chelsea Prediction 3:Anytime goalscorer - Joao Pedro @ +120 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Burnley 0-2 Chelsea

Goalscorers prediction: Chelsea: Joao Pedro, Pedro Neto

The international break probably came at the right time for Burnley. After a great start to their Premier League campaign, back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and West Ham halted their momentum.

Scott Parker’s men are currently outside of the relegation zone. However, their advantage over the 18th-place Hammers is purely on goal difference. Both clubs are on 10 points from 11 games.

The Clarets could be dragged into a relegation scrap. That is why a refresh was needed. However, with Chelsea visiting for this weekend’s early kick-off, the hosts have a tough task to keep themselves clear of danger.

The Blues find themselves in the top four of the division, despite some inconsistencies. Victories against Liverpool and Tottenham in recent weeks have helped elevate Enzo Maresca’s men to third place, six points behind leaders Arsenal.

The Londoners have a chance to secure maximum points before anyone else kicks a ball this weekend. If they do, it will leave them second and only three points adrift of the Gunners, who they face next weekend.