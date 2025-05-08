Bristol City vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips: Robins Running Riot

Get three Bristol City vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Thursday’s 3:00pm EDT semi-final clash (05/08).

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bristol City vs Sheffield United

Bristol City to win @ +210 with BetMGM

Over 1.5 goals @ -200 with BetMGM

Nahki Wells to assist @ +750 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Ashton Gate Advantage

You have to go back to early February to find the last time that Bristol City were defeated at home. They’ve won six of their last eight there, and go into the play-offs full of confidence after coming from 2-0 down to stay unbeaten. Liam Manning and his side will be eager to use Ashton Gate in their favour once again.

Sheffield United have been pretty good away from home this season, but a recent blip killed their chances of automatic promotion. Defeats to Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle and Burnley have been disappointing, but they did bounce back against Stoke City. The Blades do, however, have a horrible play-off record.

Chris Wilder’s side are competing in the second-tier play-offs for the sixth time, and are yet to be successful. They’ve also only won one of their five away legs in their previous attempts. Liam Manning will be well aware of that.

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Bet Builder 1: Bristol City to win @ +210 with BetMGM

Robins’ Games have Goals

In total, 37 of City’s 46 games saw over 1.5 goals scored this season - that’s 80%. Over the last 15 matches, that increases to 93.3%, home and away, with goals seemingly guaranteed even in defeat. Both teams have scored in 11 of those 15 games.

On home soil, Manning’s men have scored twice in all of their last five, and in seven of their last eight. They’ve found their shooting boots since the turn of the year, and it’s been a huge part of their play-off push. United, though, hope to keep them at bay.

Only one goalkeeper in the Championship has kept more clean sheets this season than the Blades’ Michael Cooper, but they’ve dried up of late. They’ve kept just three in their last 10, and seven of those 10 had over 1.5 goals scored. That being said, it’ll still be tight.

Bristol City vs Sheffield United Bet Builder 2: Over 1.5 goals @ -200 with BetMGM

An Eye on Bristol City’s Biggest Goal Threat

Nahki Wells isn’t City’s top scorer this season, but he is their biggest contributor. The Bermudan has 14 goals and assists in the Championship, including four in his last nine. At 34, he has plenty of big game experience, too, winning promotion via the play-offs twice.

It was Wells who set up the first as the Robins came from two down to sneak into the top six, and he’s been key. Despite the fact that 22 points separate these two teams, the hosts have picked up more over the last 10 games. They’ll back themselves here.

Neither side has an out-and-out goalscorer, with Anis Mehmeti (12) and Tyrese Campbell (10) leading the way for their respective clubs. Player of the Season, Gustavo Hamer, has the most G/A between the sides (16), but Wells is the main man at home. He would want to secure a result to take to Bramall Lane.