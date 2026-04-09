Brentford vs Man City Predictions and Betting Tips: Unbeaten record set to be broken

Our betting expert expects Man City to secure a decisive victory, ending Brentford’s unbeaten record at home in the Premier League this season.

Best bets for Brentford vs Man City

BTTS - Yes @ -165 with bet365

Man City - Moneyline @ -155 with bet365

First goalscorer - Erling Haaland @ +300 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Scoring potential

Only Wolves, Burnley (both 13), and West Ham (14) have conceded more than Brentford (11) in their six Premier League matches so far. This indicates that their defence is shaky, despite conceding just three in as many home games this term.

City’s attack is the best in the division, as they’ve scored 14 goals across their six games. They have an average of 2.33 goals per game, and showed that they can cause serious damage in the final third last week.

However, their defence hasn’t been great in away matches; they’ve conceded an average of a goal per game in the league this term. Both teams have scored in Brentford’s last five matches, while the same can be said for three of City’s last four fixtures in all competitions.

Additionally, both the home and away teams have scored in three of their previous four head-to-heads.

Brentford vs Man City Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes @ -165 with bet365

Hopes of an upset

After suffering back-to-back defeats in the Premier League in August, the Cityzens have gone six games without defeat in all competitions (four wins, two losses). The home side will back themselves to cause an upset if they win one of their three league away games.

Additionally, Brentford is very resilient in front of their fans; they haven’t lost a game in their last three at the Gtech Community Stadium. However, City may be more formidable opponents than United.

City are unbeaten in their last four meetings with the Bees, which is why the hosts will face a tough challenge on Sunday. The visitors won two of their last four visits to Brentford (one draw, one loss), and secured a 3-1 victory in their most recent match there.

Brentford vs Man City Betting Tip 2: Man City - Moneyline @ -155 with bet365

Scintillating form

While he may have allowed Mo Salah to scoop the Golden Boot last season, it’s clear that Erling Haaland is back. The Norwegian has been in scintillating form since the start of the new season. He has already scored eight goals in the league, which is double the amount of the next best scorer in the division.

In total, he’s scored 15 goals for club and country across 9 consecutive games. This is a result that any defence should be wary of. He’s also netted the opening goal in three of his last four appearances for City, making him the likely candidate to score first in this match.

Brentford vs Man City Betting Tip 3: First goalscorer - Erling Haaland @ +300 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Brentford have had an inconsistent start in the Premier League without Thomas Frank. They have secured only seven points across six games, placing them 13th in the standings, just three points away from the relegation zone.

Keith Andrews was tipped to be the first manager to lose his job this season, but that hasn’t been the case. Losing half of the league games is cause for concern, but being unbeaten at home helps the manager’s cause.

Their previous meeting was against the other side of Manchester, where they defeated the Red Devils 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium. That will be the venue for yet another Mancunian opponent as City pay a visit on Sunday evening.

Pep Guardiola’s men seem to be finding their momentum in the Premier League, especially after they dominated Burnley 5-1 last weekend. However, their 2-2 midweek Champions League draw at Monaco showed that they still need to improve.

City can never be overlooked in a title race, even if they don’t win every weekend and discover their title-winning form. They're currently just five points off the leaders, Liverpool.

Probable lineups for Brentford vs Man City

Brentford expected lineup: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey, Henderson, Yarmolyuk, Ouatarra, Damsgaard, Shade, Thiago

Man City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Rodri, Silva, Foden, Reijnders, Doku, Haaland