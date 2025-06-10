Brazil vs Paraguay Predictions and Betting Tips: Back the visitors’ double chance

Get three Brazil vs Paraguay predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Tuesday’s 8:45pm EDT World Cup qualifier (06/10/2025).

Best Picks for Brazil vs Paraguay

Tie/Paraguay (double chance) @ +175 with bet365

Under 2.5 goals @ -138 with bet365

2nd half (half with most goals) @ +110 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Already have a bet365 account? Claim thousands in bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos

Read all about the best sports betting sites with our expert’s guide

Betting against Brazil in Ancelotti’s home debut

When you consider Paraguay have only lost three of their 15 2026 World Cup qualifiers, it’s difficult to back a goal-shy Brazil with much confidence.

Brazil’s disappointing draw in Ecuador demonstrated they are far from matching Argentina’s consistency and potency in the final third. With a new managerial reign starting under Carlo Ancelotti, it may take time for the team to adapt to his style.

Brazil have only won six of their 15 qualifiers. The likes of Venezuela and Uruguay have also managed to hold and frustrate them on home soil. At a probability of 36.36%, we’re very happy to back the visitors to take something back to Paraguay.

Brazil vs Paraguay Bet 1: Draw/Paraguay (double chance) @ +175 with bet365

Los Guaranies to keep the game tight

Paraguay have averaged fewer than one goal scored per qualifying game, and they have conceded just 0.6 goals per game. Brazil’s offensive output has also been below their usual standards, scoring 20 in 15 games.

Three of the last five competitive meetings between Brazil and Paraguay have ended with two or fewer goals scored. With all of the above considered, we’re happy to back under 2.5 goals at a probability of 58.14% this week.

Vinicius Junior has endured a difficult qualifying campaign for Brazil, scoring only once so far. The Real Madrid ace is heavily scrutinised at national team level, and the media glare appears to be weighing heavily on him right now.

Brazil vs Paraguay Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ -138 with bet365

Anticipating a cagey first period

Paraguay’s tight-knit defence will have to work hard to earn a shutout against Brazil this week. They’ve conceded the second fewest number of goals in this qualifying campaign, allowing just nine goals in 15 games.

Brazil have scored 20 goals in 15 games, which is only an average of 1.33 goals per game. We believe the visitors will do all they can to frustrate and stifle Brazil’s undeniably dangerous forward options.

It wouldn’t surprise us to see the game end goalless at half time, with at least one or two goals arriving in the second 45.

Brazil vs Paraguay Bet 3: 2nd half (half with most goals) @ +110 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Paraguay travel to Sao Paulo to face Brazil in a crunch 2026 World Cup qualifier on Wednesday, with the visitors currently one place and two points above the Brazilians.

Brazil sit in fourth place in their qualification group, a staggering 12 points adrift of leaders and bitter rivals Argentina. They’ve conceded 16 goals in their 15 qualifying games so far, more than the likes of Uruguay and Colombia below them in the table.

Carlo Ancelotti’s first game in charge of the team ended in a goalless draw in Ecuador on Friday. Paraguay are just as resilient as Ecuador, making them a tough side for Brazil to break down.

Paraguay arrive in Sao Paulo on a nine-game unbeaten streak. They have been steadily moving up the qualifying group and managed to defeat Brazil 1-0 in the initial home fixture.

The Paraguayan squad is in good shape right now, with the likes of Miguel Almiron and Julio Enciso fit and available for selection against the Brazilians.

Probable lineups for Brazil vs Paraguay

Brazil Expected Lineup: Alisson; Ribeiro, Sandro, Marquinhos, Vanderson, Guimaraes, Gerson, Casemiro, Antony, Cunha, Vinicius

Paraguay Expected Lineup: Fernandez; G. Gomez, Alderete, Caceres, Alonso, D. Gomez, Galarza, Cubas, Enciso, Almiron, Sanabria