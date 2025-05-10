Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals Galore

Get three Bournemouth vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Saturday’s 21:30am EDT Premier League clash (05/10).

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

Over 2.5 goals @ -163 with bet365

Evanilson to score @ +175 with BetMGM

Both teams to score in the second half @ +162 with bet365

Finishing with a Flourish

Over the course of the 2024/25 season, only 57% of Bournemouth games have seen over 2.5 goals scored. However, that has happened 10 times since the turn of the year, and the Cherries are currently unbeaten in five. They’ve become very difficult to beat.

Villa games, meanwhile, have consistently had goals in them. Only one Premier League side has recorded more matches with over 2.5 goals (24). Across all competitions, 10 of Villa’s last 11 games have featured over 2.5 goals. Their goals are spread out, too, with 14 different goalscorers in the top-flight.

The visitors seem to be in more thrilling games on the road, too. Although results haven’t always gone their way, 76% of their away games have ended with over 2.5 goals. With Unai Emery’s men chasing European qualification, they’ll be pumped up for this one.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Bet 1: Over 2.5 goals @ -163 with bet365

Some Brazilian Brilliance

It’s safe to say that Evanilson has settled well into English football since his move from Porto in August. The 25-year-old took a few games to get going, but 15 goals and assists in a debut season is a very solid return. His tally could have been higher had it not been for an injury in January.

The Brazilian has contributed to six goals in his last eight games, and scored the winner at Arsenal last week. Having his red card against Manchester United rescinded was a huge boost for Andoni Iraola, and his goal against the Gunners proved why. Villa will need to be cautious of him.

The Villans are likely to be without Marcus Rashford due to injury, but with Morgan Rogers, Marco Asensio and Ollie Watkins, they have plenty of attacking options. They’ve been inconsistent on the road, winning four of eight in 2025, and Evanilson will be eager to capitalise on that.

Bournemouth vs Aston Villa Bet 2: Evanilson to score @ +175 with BetMGM

Second Half Fireworks

Recently crowned champions, Liverpool, are the only top-flight team with more second-half goals than Bournemouth this season. They’ve scored 34 times after the break, including 18 in the final 15 minutes. The Cherries are known for finishing strong.

The Villans aren’t far behind them, either. Over the course of 2024/25, they’ve got 33 in the second half of games - bettered only by Reds and their next opponents. Unfortunately for both sides, though, they concede plenty more in the second half.

Of the 104 goals scored in Villa games this season, 62 have come in the second half. For Bournemouth, it’s 58 of 97. The visitors certainly have more to play for at this point, but the Cherries haven’t given up. We may just have to wait until the second-half whistle for the fireworks to start.