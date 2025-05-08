Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Spurs Set for Europa League Final

Get three Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, before Thursday’s 3:00pm EDT Europa League clash (05/08).

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham

Tottenham to win @ +190 with BetMGM

Tottenham First-Half Goals Over 0.5 @ -130 with BetMGM

Both Teams to score and Over 2.5 goals @ -125 with BetMGM

Tottenham to Proceed to the Final

Tottenham claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory in the first leg against Bodo/Glimt. Although Spurs did not dominate possession, the London club produced an impressive 3.06 xG from 24 shots, which underlines their ability to create chances.

In their last Premier League bout vs West Ham, Postecoglou fielded a weaker line-up and rested many of his key players who are expected to start midweek. Goalscorers Brennan Johnson and Dominic Solanke were among those that didn’t feature.

Spurs have won both of their second-leg ties in the previous two knockout rounds. This secured their place in the next round. They secured a 0-1 away win over Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Bet 1: Tottenham to win @ +190 with BetMGM

Can Tottenham Score Early Again?

When these sides met in the first fixture, Tottenham scored twice in the first half, including a goal within the first minute.

Spurs have found the net in the first half in each of their last three matches. This has been the case in six of Tottenham’s last eight matches and all of their previous three away matches.

Throughout the season, Postecoglou’s team have scored at least one first-half goal in 31 matches across all competitions.

Bodo/Glimt have conceded a first-half goal in their last two Europa League matches. In the previous leg, the Norwegian side allowed their opponents to take 13 shots in the first 45, four of which were on target.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Bet 2: Tottenham First-Half Goals Over 0.5 @ -130 with BetMGM

Goals Galore in Norway

Spurs scored eight goals across four away matches in the Europa League group stage. Postecoglou’s team have netted 25 times throughout the competition, which is an average of 1.9 times per match. Bodo/Glimt average the same.

The Norwegian team may have netted 28 times in Europe, but they’ve also conceded many. Bodo/Glimt have let in 23 goals, which is an average of 1.5 per match. By comparison, Spurs have allowed an average of 1.0 goals per match.

Both sides are outperforming their expected goals, with each semi-finalist recording an xG of 23.2.

The first leg showed plenty of attacking action, with a total of 27 shots featured in their first fixture. In the Europa League, Tottenham average 5.5 shots on target per match, whereas Bodo/Glimt average 4.6.

Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Bet 3: Both Teams to score and Over 2.5 goals @ -125 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Tottenham carry a 3-1 lead into the second leg after capitalising on home advantage.

Ange Postecoglou’s team have been fully focused on winning in Europe as their league form has been appalling. With one win in their last nine Premier League games, Tottenham are in 16th place with a mere 38 points.

Winning the Europa League is also a priority for Bodo/Glimt, but unlike Spurs, they are thriving in their league.

Kjetil Knutsen’s side remain unbeaten in the Eliteserien. They have won three of their four games and scored nine goals across their last three games.

Probable Lineups for Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham

Bodo/Glimt Expected Lineup: Haikin, Sjovold, Bjortuft, Gundersen, Bjorkan, Fet, Hauge, Saltnes, Blomberg, Hogh, Maatta.

Tottenham Expected Lineup: Vicario, Udogie, Van de Ven, Romero, Porro, Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Richarlison