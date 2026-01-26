BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus Code: Get $1500 for Seahawks vs Patriots

In a rematch eleven years in the making, the Seattle Seahawks (-5) take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX. The Tom Brady-led Pats won SB LX 28-24, but now the Seahawks are favored to get their long-awaited revenge at Levi’s Stadium.

The Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots face off in the NFL’s Championship Game on February 8 at 6:30pm EST. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, will host the big game, which will be broadcast nationally on NBC. New England is looking for a record seventh title.

Moneyline: Seahawks -235, Patriots +195

Spread: Seahawks -5 (-110)

Total: O/U 46.5 (-110)

Super Bowl MVP

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (+130)

Patriots QB Drake Maye (+240)

Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+500)

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (+650)

Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed (+2500)

Expert BetMGM Super Bowl Betting - Seahawks vs Patriots

The BetMGM Super Bowl odds have been out for mere hours. Still, there are some early prop bets to consider that can provide good value for bettors.

Special Teams TD to Start? - First TD Scorer: Seahawks Defense/Special Teams (+1600)

In Rashid Shaheed, the Seahawks have a legitimate return threat. Shaheed returned the opening kickoff for a TD against the 49ers in the Divisional Round, and he has three total return TDs this season. At +1600 odds, I’d throw a couple of dollars on this for fun.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 1: First TD Scorer: Seahawks Defense/Special Teams @ +1600 with BetMGM

Darnold Dropping Dimes - Sam Darnold Over 1.5 TD Passes (-125)

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold silenced his doubters with a 346-yard, three-touchdown performance in the 31-27 NFC Championship Game. The Seahawks will need to rely on the pass to stretch the Pats’ defense, and -125 odds on Darnold to throw 2+ TD passes are not bad.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 2: Sam Darnold Over 1.5 TD Passes @ -125 with BetMGM

Seahawks to Cause Mayehem - Drake Maye Over 0.5 Interceptions (-115)

NFL MVP frontrunner Matthew Stafford is the only quarterback not to throw an interception in a game against the Seahawks since November. Drake Maye has a bright future, but he’s been turnover-prone in the playoffs. So, this is one of the best bets on the odds board.

Seahawks vs Patriots Prediction 3: Drake Maye Over 0.5 Interceptions @ -115 with BetMGM

Expert BetMGM Super Bowl Fades

Kenneth Walker III Over 78.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

New England has allowed 71.3 rushing yards per game in the playoffs. While Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has been key in the playoffs, he’s coming up against an elite Patriots run-stop unit. So, I would stay far away from this prop as a result.

