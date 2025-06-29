BetMGM PSG vs Inter Miami Bonus Code: Get $1500 with GOALMAX

BetMGM's PSG vs Inter Miami bonus code offers $1500 in no sweat bets with the two teams meeting at 12:00pm EDT this Sunday.

It’s an intercontinental battle on Sunday, as a Round of 16 showdown between PSG and Inter Miami, and BetMGM will be right next to you on the couch with a $1500 No Sweat Bet offer with bonus code GOALMAX.

How to claim the BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

If you want to claim the $1,500 back in bonus bets for PSG vs. Inter Miami, here’s a guide to get started:

Available to first time players in: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

Visit BetMGM.com Enter the promo code GOALMAX when signing up Deposit $10 or more Place your first wager up to $1,500 If this loses you will receive your stake back as bonus bets Bonus bets expire after 7 days and cannot be withdrawn as cash

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Miami Game Lines: 12 Noon EDT on Sunday, June 29

Moneyline: PSG is a -550 favorite to win in regular time in the early lines (Inter is +1350) with a draw at +650.

PSG is a -550 favorite to win in regular time in the early lines (Inter is +1350) with a draw at +650. Both Teams to Score in First Half: “Yes” is -115, “No” is -120. It’s unlikely that these high-powered teams will shrink in the spotlight, and if emotions are a factor, the early part of the match will tell. Both teams to score in both halves has “Yes” at +1100, “No” at -3000.

“Yes” is -115, “No” is -120. It’s unlikely that these high-powered teams will shrink in the spotlight, and if emotions are a factor, the early part of the match will tell. Both teams to score in both halves has “Yes” at +1100, “No” at -3000. Win and total goals: A parlay of PSG and more than 2.5 goals is -220, while the same for Inter Miami is +1700. Will the high humidity bother either team?

A parlay of PSG and more than 2.5 goals is -220, while the same for Inter Miami is +1700. Will the high humidity bother either team? Winning margin: Paris Saint-Germain to win by one goal is +320, while Inter Miami is +1450 - It’s unlikely either team will run away from the other, especially if weather is a factor.

Paris Saint-Germain to win by one goal is +320, while Inter Miami is +1450 - It’s unlikely either team will run away from the other, especially if weather is a factor. Total corners: The historic average in CWC play is between 9 and 12. In this match, over 7.5 is -550, under is +320. Over 10 is +105, the under -160. Given the emotions, the over is looking strong. BetMGM

Champions League Final Tips, Picks and Predictions

No more Noise

It would be a surprise, but not a shock, if Paris Saint-Germain lost to the pride of the MLS, Inter Miami.

The hot, humid and potentially rainy weather may limit the French side. They may be distracted by the lawsuit filed by former player Kylian Mbappé over missing wages and “moral harassment” claims, which may affect morale among other players who quietly also hold a grudge. Or they may look down on the U.S. opponent and ease up.

But unless the young legs of PSG give out, it’s unlikely that the European champions, with their greater depth, won’t triumph by at least two goals in this match.

PSG vs Inter Miami Pick #1: PSG to (-2) Spread @ +120 with BetMGM

Down on the Corner

The historic average of corners in CWC play is between 9 and 12. In this match, the over 7.5 is -550, under is +320. Over 10 is +105, the under -160.

The under seems like it’s ridiculously low, given the history and the potential weather conditions.

PSG vs Inter Miami Pick #2: PSG to Attempt Over (7.5) Corners @ -550 with BetMGM

Don’t Mess with Messi

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and Lionel Messi will want to remind PSG that he didn’t appreciate his treatment by them during his two-year tenure there.

If you still believe PSG triumphs, you might want to go with Messi +1200 to score first, but his team to lose the match.

PSG vs Inter Miami Pick #3: Messi to score first but his team loses the game (+1200) with BetMGM

Club World Cup Round of 16 - Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Miami

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Miami is a big game on the pitch. But there’s also some grudges just beneath the surface that should inspire an even bigger contest of wills.

PSG’s manager Luis Enrique once coached Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba while they were all with Barcelona. They won nine major trophies in three seasons, including the Club World Cup and the Champions League.

But those fond memories are perhaps soured for at least one of them when Messi went on to play for PSG in 2021-2023. He was booed by PSG fans, suspended by the club for an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia, and claimed that he was denied recognition when he led the Argentina national team to its World Cup victory. He finally left the team without saying goodbye to anyone.

All that bad karma may explode on the pitch, and Messi could be on a rampage (he’s +260 to score a single goal, +1300 to score two goals, +10000 for three or more). In contrast, PSG’s Dembélé is -145 for a goal, +350 for two or more, +1400 for three or more.

But oddsmakers aren’t emotional, and have installed PSG as a -550 favorite (Inter is +1350) for a win in regular time, with a draw at +650.

Inter Miami is a big underdog as the only MLS team to advance. They took down Porto in group play as a signature win and had a 2-2 draw with Palmeiras.

But PSG is a step up in class, and the veterans of Inter Miami will have to match the young energy of the French side to have a shot.

Weather could be a factor in the game. Temperature is expected to be in the mid-80s in Atlanta at game time, with 67% humidity and rain expected.

