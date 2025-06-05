BetMGM NBA Finals Bonus Code Offer: Get $1000+ for Pacers-OKC Thunder with GOALNEWSGET

The NBA Finals are underway tonight, matching the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Indiana Pacers in a best-of-seven series.

The opening game moneyline has the OKC Thunder a solid -400, giving a generous -9.5 to the Pacers, with the over/under estimate at 231.5. ABC is televising the games, with streaming by Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu+ Live TV.

NBA Finals Preview - OKC Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers - 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 5, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder aren’t the youngest team ever to make the NBA Finals, but they are close. The 1976-77 Portland Trail Blazers had an average age of 25.03. The Thunder are the second-youngest, with an average age of 25.56.

Bad news for the rest of the league: OKC General Manager Sam Presti has draft picks stockpiled, including a 2025 first-round pick from the Miami Heat, a Top-4 protected pick in 2026 from Philadelphia, and their own 2025 first-round pick.

They also have a pick swap with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2025 and 2026, and several second-round picks in future years. Combine that with their youth, and they appear to be a budding dynasty.

Both teams passed stern tests to make it to the finals. The Oklahoma City Thunder went to seven games against the Denver Nuggets, but had an easier time to beat a very talented Minnesota Timberwolves in the Conference Finals, thanks to the heroics of NBA MVP and Thunder team leader Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Indiana Pacers beat the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers, then dusted a tough New York Knicks squad in six games for the win in the Eastern Conference Finals, including a miracle comeback in Game 1 of that series. Guard Tyrese Haliburton is the beating heart of his team, but he’s ably assisted by a deep bench and Conference Finals MVP Pascal Siakim.

OKC lives and dies with guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has blossomed into the league MVP while leading the Thunder to 68 wins in the regular season. His career playoffs stats average 25.0 points, 5.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds. He’s not just a mindless chucker, though - BetMGM has him -750 to average 6+ assists per game.

But he’s not doing it alone. There’s also all-defensive team member Lu Dort and his tough sidekick, Jalen Williams. Add in Chet Holmgren, an athletic player who is great on both ends of the court (-650 to average 8 rebounds per game), and center Isaiah Hartenstein, who brings a physical presence to the front court.

The Indiana Pacers should provide a formidable test. The Hoosiers are led by guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has a career average in the playoffs of 18.7 points, 9.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

He had a triple-double in one of his games against the Knicks, and rallied his team from 17 points down in the Eastern Conference Game 1 fourth quarter, capping it by hitting the big shot that sent it into overtime, an eventual Pacers win. He is -115 to score more than 20 points, a seemingly solid bet since he has the ball in his hands most of the time.

Players to watch for Indiana include power forward Siakam, who is tough on offense and defense (+450 to score 35 points in any game), and Myles Turner, a center with a wide shooting range and great rim protection. Also watch for sharp-shooting Aaron Nesmith, whose seven 3-pointers helped Indiana to its miracle win against the Knicks (he’s +400 to have the most 3-pointers in this series.)

