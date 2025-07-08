BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses For Fluminense vs. Chelsea

The BetMGM bonus code GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonus bets to new players, with the Fluminense vs Chelsea semi-final set for today.

The first match of the semifinals for the Club World Cup kicks off on Tuesday. BetMGM is warming up in the bullpen with an offer for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

It’s Brazil’s Fluminense battling Chelsea in the Club World Cup on Tuesday.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: MI, NJ, PA, WV

In order to get $150 in bonuses from BetMGM, players need to follow these steps: Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

The original field of 32 teams has now been whittled to just four in the Club World Cup. The winner of each semifinal match moves on to the finals on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

First up on the schedule is Fluminense vs. Chelsea in a Tuesday intercontinental battle. Both hope to advance to a final that offers a $1 billion prize pool to its winner, along with worldwide prestige.

Chelsea was the 2021 Club World Cup winners, and hopes to reestablish its dominance over South American soccer. Fluminense is part of a surprising contingent of Brazilian teams that did well in the tournament, and hope to underline the region’s strength with an upset victory here.

Fluminense is led by center-back Thiago Silva, its captain and a former Chelsea standout. He’s 40-years-old and has had a great tournament so far. He’s backed by Jhon Arias, a midfielder who scored some key goals in the knockout round.

Chelsea has Brazilian João Pedro at forward to lead its attack. He’s supported by forward Pedro Neto, who has three CWC goals, and Cole Palmer, who has had goals and assists in the tournament.

The weather is expected to be hot, humid and rainy, which could be a factor in the outcome. Oddsmakers have Chelsea as a -145 favorite, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from MetLife Stadium, with TNT and truTV televising and DAZN handling streaming.

