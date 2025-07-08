Chelsea vs Fluminense Club World Cup Semi-final Bonus Bets: Get $150 from bet365

Our Fluminense vs Chelsea bonus bets offers sees bet365 giving $150 to players ahead of their Club World Cup semi-final at 3:00pm Eastern today (08/07).

Brazil's not finished wreaking havoc in the 2025 Club World Cup. Today's semi-final includes the underdog Fluminense of Brazil Serie A against world-renowned Chelsea F.C. Wouldn't you know, the betting odds at bet365 sportsbook are giving Fluzão a fighting chance to make the Blues sniffle.

Use the latest promo code GOALBET to get bet365's offer ahead of today's semi-final.

How to Claim bet365's Club World Cup Bonus Code Offer

Those signing up to bet on the Club World Cup semi-final can claim today's bet365's bonus offer if they currently reside in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, or VA.

Here’s how to claim your bet365 promo deal:

Register for a new account using the bonus code GOALBET Deposit a sum of $10 or more for either offer The first bet safety net needs a cash bet of any size, while the Bet-and-Get promo needs at least a $5 bet to qualify. Wager the $5 on any market with odds of -500 of greater Your bonus funds are available for seven days.

* The bonus code GOALBET can be used during your registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.

It's never been easier to get started at bet365. Pick a winner in the Club World Cup semi-finals!

Club World Cup Semi-Final Preview: Chelsea vs Fluminense (Tuesday, July 8, 3 PM Eastern Time)

Many supporters felt torn over the onslaught of upsets in 2025's Club World Cup Group Stage. We wanted to see Brazil's youngsters, Miami's veterans, and perhaps even Saudi Arabia's guns-for-hire make noise against Europe, to show that a handful of leagues from one continent weren't the only elite professional ranks in soccer. But when it looked apparent that Cole Palmer of Chelsea and similar superstars weren't at their best, fans knew the underdogs had won on a tilted pitch.

Say goodbye to the conflicted vibes. The CWC's quarter-finals showed that Europe's top lineups have been coasting with the intention to peak in the playoffs. Palmer scored a vintage goal to snap his slump and give Chelsea an early 1-0 advantage against Palmeiras. But the Brazilian team fought back against the EFL's burgeoning form to produce a tense 1-1 deadlock, until an unfortunate own-goal doomed the Verdão. Chelsea has come to win, but it's laboring to advance anyway.

The Blues face an even more enigmatic foe from Brazil Serie A in Tuesday's semi-final, set to begin on DAZN at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. Fluminense is South America's bid that just keeps advancing in the Club World Cup despite getting off to a dicey start in their own domestic league. On Friday, Fluminense eliminated Al-Hilal 2-1 with a beautiful quarter-final round performance.

Chelsea is a (-154) favorite for the kickoff at MetLife Stadium, with a promising (-300) bet365 line to advance against opposing Fluzão's (+225) odds in the latter market. Those numbers, however, are comparable to what victorious Real Madrid was inspiring versus Borussia Dortmund, serving to illustrate that there's not much built-in bias for Europe's clubs left in the CWC's oddsmakers.

In fact, we've got enough sample-size to compare individual players across hemispheres by now. The trouble is that Fluminense is such an ensemble attack, there's no one with Palmer's parallel role to compare the Blues striker's odds to. What we can report is that Palmer's moment Friday improved his action, lifting the rejuvenated youngster to leading (+155) prop odds to score in today's semis.

Fluzão has scored eight CWC goals with seven different goal-scorers. Until the quarter-finals, not one Fluminense player had more than one goal or assist in the gala. Fluzão's midfielder Hércules mended that by scoring the Q-Final winner from distance, his second goal of the tournament, but his position holds back his (+1300) odds. Germán Cano leads Fluminense with a paltry (+330) line to tally.

The winner of Chelsea-Fluminense will face the winner of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid's midweek elimination match for the Club World Cup title on July 13. Chelsea stands behind both aforementioned teams with a (+280) futures line to win, still far above Fluminense at (+1300).

New Jersey's weather forecast is troubling. Rare predictions of "heavy thunderstorms" have zeroed-in on Tuesday afternoon from days in advance. It could be that Chelsea-Fluminense is destined to beat the U.S. Open Cup in ratings with a surprise prime-time telecast. Or, the match could be put off to Wednesday, which would create a double-whammy challenge for those betting on the semi-finals.

