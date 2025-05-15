BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for League One Playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, with English soccer in action, as the League One Playoffs progress.

A second-leg match in the English League One playoff semi finals highlights Thursday’s soccer schedule. BetMGM is in on all the action, with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The League One Play-Off Semi-Final second leg goes down on Thursday between Charlton Athletic and the Wycombe Wanderers. The winner advances to the May 25 final at Wembley Stadium in London, with a promotion to the EFL Championship at stake.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Use the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Click over to BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your details for the account. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Today’s second leg of the League One play-off semi finals will determine which team will advance to the May 25 final for a chance at promotion to the Championship league. The winner of Thursday’s match will take on the winner of Wednesday’s Stockport and Leyton Orient contest.

The first leg of Charlton Athletic vs. the Wycombe Wanderers ended in a 0-0 draw. That means both teams will expect a tight match in this finale. If the aggregate is tied at the end of regulation, two 15-minute halves of extra time will be played. If that doesn’t settle things, a penalty shootout will follow.

The Charlton side has been tough on its home pitch this season, losing only twice in 23 home games. Their season included a 14-match unbeaten string. Expect them to ride the vocal emotions of the sold-out crowd.

In a classic case of the immovable force meeting the irresistible object, Wycombe boasts the second-best away performance in the league. They rely on a tight defense, and no doubt will pose a stern test for the other side.

Charlton Athletic will lean on the talents of forward Miles Leaburn, who scored two goals in a December 2024 match against Wycombe. Backing him forward Richard Kone, with 18 goals on the season, and striker Matt Godden, who also had 18 goals this season.

For the Wycombe Wanderers, look for club captain Jack Grimmer, a stalwart on defense, left back Luke Leahy, the squad’s leading scorer with 10 goals, and old school winger Garath McCleary, who also had 10 goals this season.

Charlton is a +115 in the early lines, with a 2.5 goals over/under. The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT from The Valley in London, Paramount+ will televise and stream the match.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers

21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Please Gamble Responsibly.

