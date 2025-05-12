BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET | Bet $10 Get $150 for Knicks-Celtics NBA Playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses, ahead of tonight's NBA Playoffs, seeing Knicks vs Celtics Game 4.

The NBA Playoffs provided a rude awakening to some fan bases in Saturday’s results, pricking the gonfalon bubble that seemed possible to them before the start of play. But BetMGM is the place to be to keep the action flowing on Monday, with two special offers available for first-time players:

Monday’s games find the New York Knicks taking on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their series, and the Minnesota Timberwolves return to San Francisco for Game 4 of their series with the Golden State Warriors.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Visit BetMGM.com Use the code GOALNEWSGET when creating your account. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Go to BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 when creating your account. Write in your details for the account. Scan the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

On Saturday, some New York Knicks fans were paying $50,000 for courtside tickets to watch what they hoped would be their team taking an almost insurmountable lead in their second-round series against the hated Boston Celtics.

About halfway through the first quarter, the deafening roar that propelled the Knicks in the early minutes was deflated, as the Boston Celtics finally played like the defending champions. The Celts seized control early and were up by 31 at one point, having never been really threatened, and easily beat the Knicks, 115-93. That win halves the Knicks series lead to 2-1.

Boston finally found its shooting touch, going 20 for 40 from 3-point range after an atrocious 25 for 100 in their two losses. That’s after Boston made more 3-pointers than any team in NBA history during the regular season.

We now head to a pivotal Game 4. Will the Knicks come out with fire and seize control of the series? Or will Boston set them straight and right the ship by tying the series?

Oddsmakers believe in the Celtics, installing them as -256 favorites and giving the Knicks -6.5 points on the spread. The over/under is 208.5. ESPN is televising the game, which starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT at Madison Square Garden, with Fubo, Sling TV and YouTube TV offering streaming options.

The Monday night second game has the Minnesota Timberwolves back in San Francisco to confront the Golden State Warriors. The T-Wolves have a 2-1 lead in the series heading into Game 4.

Minnesota forward Julius Randle awakened on Saturday, hoisting a triple-double to lead his team. Guard Anthony Edwards chipped in with 36 points, 28 of them in the second half.

The Warriors played without superstar guard Steph Curry once again. Curry is out with a hamstring injury, and his absence was felt. The Warriors, the team that made its reputation on the 3-point shot, didn’t have any beyond the arc in the first half.

Curry is out again for Game 4, and the oddsmakers are reflecting that, installing Minnesota as a solid -210 on the moneyline and spotting GS -6.5. The over-under is 208.5 for the Chase Center game, which tips off at 10 p.m. EDT. ESPN televises, with Fubo, SlingTV and YouTube TV handling streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

--