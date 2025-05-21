BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses for Tottenham-Man Utd Europa League Final

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses ahead of the Europa League Final between Spurs and Man U.

It’s Europa League Final day on Wednesday, as two English sides face-off in Spain for the title. BetMGM is right there with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

The Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will battle for the Europa League title and the right to claim a spot in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League group stage.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Click over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,600 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1600 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,600 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

On Wednesday, the eyes of the soccer world are focused on San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain, where an all-English match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United face-off in the Europa Cup Final.

The winner will earn the Europa League title and receive a spot in the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League group stage.

Tottenham Hotspur seeks its third European trophy not having claimed one since 1984, while Manchester United will contend for its sixth European title and first since 20167-17.

Leading the charge for Tottenham is Brennan Johnson, who has 17 goals and 7 assists on the season to lead the team in scoring. Backing him is right-back Pedro Porro, who keys the attack, and midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, who is a defensive stalwart and great setup man in the offense.

Manchester United will counter with its captain, Bruno Fernandes, who has 7 goals and 5 assists in Europa League competitions. He’ll be set up by midfielder Casemiro, who has chipped in with 2 goals and 3 assists on the continent.

The match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT, with Manchester United a slight favorite at +140 and a 2.5 goals over/under. CBS will televise, with Paramount+ handling streaming.

While the Europa Cup Final plays out, there are also significant matches taking place in North and South America.

The prestigious Copa do Brasil has 11 matches in Brazil's premier cup competition, while the Copa Argentina has a similar battle going on between its teams.

Copa do Brasil features Fortaleza vs. Retro from Castelão, Fortaleza, Brazil (Fortenza is a solid -380 favorite, 2.5 goals over/under), with the Argentine match pairing Lanus vs. Velez Sarsfield (Lanus is +140, with a scant goals over/under of 1.5).

The Copa do Brasil will be streamed by Sling TV and Amazon Prime starting at 6 p.m. EDT from Castelão, Fortaleza, Brazil, while Argentina has U.S. streaming through the Fanatiz service. The Argentine match starts at 8:10 p.m. EDT from Estadio Municipal El Morón, Puerto Iztapa, Guatemala.

Meanwhile, the Round of 16 continues in the U.S. Open Cup, with a full schedule of six matches in various locations.

The most significant match is between the Philadelphia Union and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. It is the only game featuring a lower-division team—Pittsburgh from the USL Championship—against a Major League Soccer opponent. The Riverhounds reached this stage after a 1-0 victory over New York City FC in the previous round.

The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. from Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. Philadelphia is a heavy favorite at -280, with an over/under of 2.5 on goals. Paramount+ will stream the match.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

--