BetMGM Bonus Code GOALNEWSGET: Get $150 in Bonuses For NBA Finals Indiana vs. Oklahoma

The BetMGM bonus code, GOALNEWSGET, offers $150 in bonuses with the Pacers and OKC Thunder clashing in Game 4 of the NBA finals tonight.

Friday night will see Game 4 of the best-of-seven NBA Finals, the game once again in Indianapolis, Indiana. BetMGM is driving strongly to the hoop with two offers for first-time players that can be used on any or all of the matches.

It’s the Indiana Pacers vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4, with the Pacers leading 2-1 in the series.

Find out how to claim even more in sports bonuses with our guide to the best sportsbook promos in the US

Read our expert’s view on the best betting sites to use in the US in 2025

How to claim the BetMGM promo code

If you want to claim the $150 in sports bonuses, here’s guide to get started:

Available in the following states: CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV

Head over to BetMGM.com Create an account and add the code GOALNEWSGET. Deposit $10 and wager on any sport If this wager is a winner, players will get their winnings & $150 in bonuses Bonus funds will expire after seven days, coming as 3 x $50

You can also try the 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in sports bonus bets. This can be claimed in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IN, IA, KS, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, PA, TN, WV, WY.

Visit BetMGM.com and use promo code GOALMAX1500 to create your account. Write in your details for the account. Read the terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $10 or more. It will be matched at 20% up to $1,500 Then cash bet 10x the sports bonus earned within 30 days. That will unlock the cash winnings in your account for withdrawal

What can you use your BetMGM bonuses on today?

Raise your hand if you thought Bennedict Mathurin would be the leading scorer in an Indiana Pacers victory in the NBA Finals.

Once again defying the odds, the Pacers roared to a 116-107 victory in front of their home crowd on Wednesday, finally figuring out how to attack the Oklahoma City defense that throttled them in Game 2.

Everyone from the oddsmakers to the pundits were writing off the Pacers, thinking that the OKC dominance of the first two games, save for a last second shot, would carry over. But the Pacers have one of the smartest coaches in the NBA, and Rick Carlisle had his team ready for Game 3.

Gone was the reverence for OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was hounded into 6 turnovers, with his team giving up the rock 19 times, one short of their season record. SGA had 26 points, but shot just 9-20 to get to that total.

Also missing was the caution Indiana had displayed in its shot selection. This time, they let it fly, and they often beat OKC down the court, allowing their rivals little time to set up a defense.

Tyrese Haliburton, the hero of Game 1 and the silent partner in Game 2, almost had a triple-double in Game 3 with 22 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds. But he also got his teammates involved, and the energy of the home crowd fueled more aggressive defense.

Now the focus is on whether OKC can bounce back and steal the next game on Indiana’s home court. They’ve proven resilient, coming back from their last-second loss in Game 1 after dominating for all but 0.0001 seconds. They obviously don’t want to go down into a 3-1 hole.

Only the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers managed that feat, coming back to beat the Golden State Warriors in seven games. It didn’t hurt that the Cavs had all-time great LeBron James on their side.

Also worth noting: The winner of a pivotal Game 3 has won the series 80.5% of the time. Should the Pacers also manage to take Game 4, that figure would increase to 95.6%,

The oddsmakers still believe in OKC for Game 4, installing them as a -225 favorite in Game 4 and giving the Pacers -6.5 in the spread, with the over/under dropping to 225.5. ABC will televise, with Hulu+ Live, Fubo and SlingTV handling streaming.

More info on BetMGM’s bonus offers*

BetMGM Bonus Offer Bet $10 Get $150 in Bonus Bets if You Win! BetMGM Bonus Code Click this link and sign up using promo code GOALNEWSGET BetMGM Bonus terms and conditions 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Offer available in CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV. Please Gamble Responsibly. Participants must complete the Wagering. Bonus Bets Expire in 7 Days. US Promotional Offers Not Available in MS, NY, ON, or PR. Visit BetMGM.com for Terms & Conditions.

--